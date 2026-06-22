Four years. One trusted source: Canadians name The Weather Network/MétéoMédia Canada’s Most Trusted News Source again

OAKVILLE, Ont., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some things change with the seasons. Canadians’ trust in The Weather Network / MétéoMédia has not.

For the fourth consecutive year, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia has been named Canada’s #1 Most Trusted News Source in the annual Pollara Trust in Media study, reflecting a relationship built through every forecast, weather alert and season Canadians experience together.

“Four consecutive years at the top reflects the everyday commitment behind the scenes to deliver accurate, reliable weather information people can depend on,” said Maureen Rogers, President and CEO of Pelmorex. “I’m incredibly grateful to our teams and to the Canadians who continue to put their trust in us.”

Continuing a four-year trust streak

The Weather Network/MétéoMédia remains Canada's #1 most trusted news source

With a +5pt growth vs. 2025

With 78% of Canadians rating it as trustworthy, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia leads all national media outlets in trust

Top competitors trail behind: CBC/Radio-Canada (71%), CTV News (68%), and Global News (65%)



A trust Canadians have renewed season after season

Over the past four years, Canadians have faced everything from wildfires and floods to severe storms, extreme heat and winter weather. Through it all, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia has remained a trusted source of information, helping people make informed decisions for themselves, their families and their communities.

A trusted environment for Canadians and brands

Trust matters not only to audiences, but also to organizations seeking meaningful ways to connect with Canadians.

With an audience of 40M+ Canadians each month, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia provides advertisers with a premium, brand-safe environment backed by one of the strongest trust ratings in Canadian media.

“Trust is one of the most valuable qualities a media brand can earn,” said Simon Jennings, Chief Revenue Officer at Pelmorex. “For advertisers, it means their messages appear alongside content Canadians actively rely on and believe in. That’s a powerful foundation for building meaningful connections with audiences.”

As a proudly Canadian company, Pelmorex remains committed to delivering the weather information, insights and alerts Canadians depend on every day, in every season.

See Pollara’s full annual Trust in Media study results here.

To arrange an interview, please contact:

Madelaine Lapointe

mediainquiry@pelmorex.com

About Pelmorex

Pelmorex is the company behind the well-known trusted weather brands, The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo, Otempo and Clima. Its mission is to provide fast, accurate weather forecasts, personalized insights and critical weather alerts, empowering people, communities and businesses worldwide to make informed decisions amidst the changing weather. This core intelligence is extended through Pelmorex Weather Source, its enterprise division, which helps companies turn weather uncertainties into strategic advantages. Pelmorex is also a key public safety partner and operates Canada’s National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

To learn more, visit Pelmorex.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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