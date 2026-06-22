Kay Properties Announces Exclusive 1031 Delaware Statutory Trust Symposium in Orange County, CA on Thursday, July 16th

TORRANCE, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties & Investments, a leading real estate advisory firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and 1031 exchange investments, today announced it will be holding an exclusive client 1031 exchange DST symposium in Orange County, CA on Thursday, July 16th, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

The invitation-only event, titled "1031 Exchange Symposium: DST and 721 UPREIT Strategies," is designed for accredited investors seeking to transition from active property management to a curated, truly passive investment approach.

"This symposium provides a unique opportunity for Orange County investors to learn directly from our team about the current DST and 721 UPREIT landscape in an intimate, educational setting. Attendance is intentionally limited to ensure meaningful discussion, and advance RSVP is required," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments.

Event Details:

Location: Orange County, CA (exact location provided upon RSVP confirmation)

Orange County, CA (exact location provided upon RSVP confirmation) Date: Thursday, July 16th, 2026

Thursday, July 16th, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Admission: Invitation-only, advance RSVP required





Featured Discussion Topics Include:

1031 Exchange Strategies: Transitioning from active management to a passive, diversified investment approach tailored to individual financial objectives.

Transitioning from active management to a passive, diversified investment approach tailored to individual financial objectives. DST Sponsor Access: An overview of the Kay Properties online marketplace at www.kpi1031.com, which features 25-50 DST offerings from more than 25 different DST and UPREIT sponsor firms.

An overview of the Kay Properties online marketplace at www.kpi1031.com, which features 25-50 DST offerings from more than 25 different DST and UPREIT sponsor firms. DST Due Diligence: A deep dive into Kay Properties' proprietary due diligence process applied to each DST investment.

A deep dive into Kay Properties' proprietary due diligence process applied to each DST investment. 721 UPREIT Essential Due Diligence: Critical insights into what investors need to know before investing in a 721 Exchange UPREIT.

Critical insights into what investors need to know before investing in a 721 Exchange UPREIT. DST Portfolio Diversification* Strategies: Including the Anchor & The Buoy approach, asset class diversification, geographic diversification, tenant diversification, debt free and financing diversification and more.

Including the Anchor & The Buoy approach, asset class diversification, geographic diversification, tenant diversification, debt free and financing diversification and more. The Kay Properties Advantage: Why over 4,000 investors nationwide have chosen Kay Properties to advise them on their 1031 exchange, DST, and 721 UPREIT investments.





Attendance & RSVP Information

Attendance is limited, and advance RSVP is required. Seats must be confirmed by a member of the Kay Properties team in order to attend. Interested Orange County-area investors are encouraged to contact Kay Properties directly:

Please contact Kay Properties & Investments to reserve your seat and receive the event location details.

About Kay Properties & Investments

For nearly two decades, Kay Properties & Investments has specialized in 1031 exchanges, Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), and 721 UPREIT investments. Our team is licensed in all 50 states and has had the privilege of serving over 4,000 investors nationwide, completing more than 10,000 transactions across the 1031, DST, and 721 space.

We are proud to hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and maintain a 4.9 out of 5-star investor approval rating after serving over 4,000 investors nationwide.

What sets Kay Properties apart is our commitment to independent guidance. We offer access to over 25 different DST and 721 UPREIT sponsor companies, paired with a proprietary due diligence process designed to help investors evaluate opportunities with clarity and confidence.

Thank you for considering Kay Properties. We look forward to earning the opportunity to serve you.

*Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment. *All DST properties shown are Regulation D Rule 506(c) offerings. All Offerings are subject to availability. There can be no assurance that any DST properties and offerings will be available for purchase. *DST 1031 properties are only available to accredited investors (generally described as having a net worth of over $1 million exclusive of primary residence, and/or possessing an annual income of over $200,000, or $300,000 with a spouse and expects the same or greater for the current year) and accredited entities (generally described as an entity owned entirely by accredited investors and/or owning investments in excess of $5 million). Please check with a qualified CPA or attorney to determine if you are accredited.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.