iQor Opens New Cairo Delivery Hub, Expanding Global CX Reach Across EMEA and Beyond

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing, today announced the opening of its new delivery center in New Cairo, Egypt. Developed in partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the facility launches with 500 production seats and a five-year growth plan to reach 5,000 employees. iQor Egypt associates hold a bachelor's degree and speak a minimum of two languages, with the whole site providing support across 20+ languages.

"Egypt has everything global clients need to deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale: educated, multilingual talent, strong infrastructure and a government that is actively invested in our success," said Shaimaa Mokhtar, Vice President, iQor Egypt Country Head at iQor. "What we are building in New Cairo is not just a delivery center, it is a long-term strategic hub designed to grow with our clients and adapt to where CX is heading."

A Government-Backed Strategic Partnership

iQor's memorandum of understanding with ITIDA and MCIT reflects the Egyptian government's active investment in building the country's BPO sector through business hubs, modern facilities and continuous institutional support. The MoU was signed at the Egypt Offshoring Summit, witnessed by Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat. iQor leadership also participated in a high-level MCIT roundtable alongside Cisco and Vodafone.

ITIDA supports iQor's Egypt operations through dedicated investor services, talent development programs, IP protection and infrastructure investment including technology parks and skills initiatives tailored to the global business services sector. Egypt's outsourcing industry is growing at 10% to 12% annually, with more than 500,000 professionals currently employed in BPO and call center operations nationally.

Talent Built for Scale

iQor's New Cairo facility is located on South 90th Street in New Cairo's commercial and administrative hub, directly across from the American University in Cairo's new monorail station. The 30,000-square-foot property features state-of-the-art training rooms and modern support areas, with 500 production seats at launch, and an additional 43,000 square feet reserved for future expansion.

According to recent ITIDA data, Egypt produces more than 760,000 university graduates annually, including more than 70,000 in IT and computer science. Approximately 60% of Egypt's population is under the age of 30, creating a deep and continuously replenishing talent pipeline. Cairo accounts for roughly 80% of Egypt's total IT and business process services headcount and Egypt as a whole is home to more than 400 global organizations, including more than 20 Fortune Global 500 companies. Egypt's BPO attrition rate runs 10% to 15%, compared with 30% or more in many competing offshore markets.

iQor Egypt serves clients across financial services, gaming, telecom, transportation, retail and e-commerce and business services, delivering support via voice, chat, SMS, email, social media, content moderation, back office and receivables management. The hub is powered by iQor's proprietary infinityAiQ platform and Insights iQ analytics capabilities.

Global Momentum: Colombia and India

The Cairo launch arrives against a backdrop of strong growth across iQor's global delivery network. iQor's Colombia operations grew 50% year over year in 2025, and reached a 100%-plus fill rate during peak retail season programs. Colombia, which earned Great Place to Work® certification for the third consecutive year, serves as iQor's principal nearshore hub for bilingual English-Spanish delivery with additional French and Portuguese capabilities, primarily serving retail and financial services clients.

iQor's India operations also recorded strong growth, expanding 10% recently with an additional 20% planned in the near term. India serves as iQor's largest operational hub and shared services backbone, providing around-the-clock scale across customer experience, analytics, digital operations and complex back-office programs for financial services and retail clients.

Together, Egypt, Colombia and India form a complementary global delivery network that gives clients multilingual coverage, AI-enabled language translation capabilities, business continuity and geographic resilience within a single partnership.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.