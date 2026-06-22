AUDIENCEX Completes the Industry's First End-to-End Predictive Marketing Intelligence Suite

New AI-powered intelligence layer, developed in strategic partnership with Lift AI, completes the AXi Intelligence Suite - enabling brands to predict, simulate, prioritize, optimize and continuously learn across the entire marketing lifecycle.

CANNES, France, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, the leading independent performance media and technology company, today announced the completion of the AXi Intelligence Suite, introducing AXi Vector, the newest intelligence layer within its rapidly expanding AI ecosystem and marking a major milestone in the evolution of performance marketing.

Unveiled at Cannes Lions, AXi Vector completes what the company believes is the industry's first fully integrated predictive marketing intelligence suite - a unified operating system that enables brands to understand, simulate, predict, prioritize, activate, optimize and continuously improve every marketing decision through a single intelligence framework.

Rather than relying on disconnected point solutions, historical reporting or isolated AI tools, the AXi Intelligence Suite creates a continuous intelligence loop that informs every stage of the marketing lifecycle - from strategic planning and audience discovery to media allocation, creative sequencing, campaign optimization and cross-channel performance intelligence.

Together, the suite now includes:

AXi Simulator — Synthetic audience modeling and predictive campaign simulation before campaigns launch.

AXi Vector — Real-time buyer probability intelligence that determines where media investment should be concentrated before budget is deployed.

AXi Predictor — AI-powered audience discovery and predictive targeting.

AXi Optimizer — Continuous machine learning optimization across every active campaign.

AXi Explorer — Unified cross-channel intelligence, measurement and performance analytics.

Completing the Intelligence Layer

The introduction of AXi Vector represents the final intelligence layer within the AXi suite and fundamentally changes how advertising budgets are allocated.

Developed in strategic partnership with Lift AI, Vector incorporates Lift AI's Website Buyer Context technology and Website Buyer Probability Score directly into the AUDIENCEX suite, allowing marketers to understand the buying readiness of every website visitor - including anonymous visitors - in real time before media dollars are committed.

Rather than simply identifying audiences that resemble existing customers, Vector evaluates live behavioral signals to determine which visitors demonstrate the highest probability of conversion. That intelligence is then translated into media investment decisions, informing budget allocation, bidding strategy, audience prioritization, frequency management and creative sequencing before campaigns begin.

The result is a fundamental shift from traditional audience targeting to buyer-probability allocation, allowing brands to focus investment where conversions are statistically most likely to occur.

“Most major media platforms are already built to optimize toward intent, but they are largely doing that within their own ecosystems,” said Max Yang, Vice President of Operations at AUDIENCEX. “What makes Lift AI valuable is that it gives us an independent, behavior-based buyer probability signal that is not confined to any one platform’s algorithm. For paid media teams, that creates a more consistent way to evaluate traffic quality, understand where real demand is emerging, and apply that intelligence across the broader media mix.”

Early Performance Results

AXi Vector operationalizes Lift AI’s Website Buyer Probability Score into the AXi Intelligence Suite with initial deployments demonstrating the impact of predictive buyer-probability intelligence, including:

High-probability visitors convert at 5.6x the rate of low-probability visitors

Top-scoring 22% of visitors account for 57.5% of total conversions

Score maintains 85%+ accuracy, graded daily against real outcomes

Up to 67% lower cost per lead

200% more leads from the same media investment

33% higher click-through rates

These initial activations demonstrate the suite’s ability to identify high-intent consumers earlier, reduce wasted media investment and significantly improve campaign efficiency.

Building the Next Generation of Performance Marketing

"The completion of the AXi Intelligence Suite represents a fundamental shift in how performance marketing decisions are made," said Brittany Wray, Vice President of Product & Technology at AUDIENCEX.

"For years, marketers have relied on historical reporting to optimize campaigns after budgets were already committed. We're moving beyond optimization into prediction. Powered by our proprietary SONA Intelligence platform, Simulator enables marketers to model audiences and evaluate campaign outcomes before media is ever deployed. Combined with predictive audience intelligence, buyer probability, machine learning optimization and unified analytics, the AXi Intelligence Suite enables marketers to make smarter decisions before campaigns launch - and continuously improve them throughout the customer journey."

A critical component of the suite is AUDIENCEX's strategic partnership with Lift AI, whose Website Buyer Probability Score provides the predictive intelligence that powers AXi Vector.

The partnership combines Lift AI's proven buyer probability technology with AUDIENCEX's proprietary media intelligence suite to create a new generation of predictive advertising - helping brands identify high-intent consumers earlier, eliminate wasted media spend and make significantly smarter investment decisions before campaigns begin.

"For nearly two decades we've focused on solving one of the hardest problems in business - accurately predicting who is ready to buy, often long before they ever identify themselves or raise their hand.," said Don Simpson, Founder and CEO of Lift AI.

"Our Website Buyer Probability Score that already powers sales prioritization and website conversion for companies globally is trained on 15 years of commission-audited sales outcomes and continuously validated against real-world performance. Partnering with AUDIENCEX extends that intelligence beyond websites and into media activation itself, enabling brands to make dramatically smarter advertising decisions before a single dollar is spent."

One Suite. One Intelligence System.

According to AUDIENCEX, the true power of the AXi Intelligence Suite lies not in any individual capability, but in the way each intelligence layer continuously informs the next.

Simulator predicts future performance before launch.

Vector determines where investment should be concentrated based on buyer probability.

Predictor identifies who should be targeted.

Optimizer continuously improves campaign performance in market.

Explorer measures outcomes and feeds those learnings back into future predictions.

Together, the suite creates a continuously learning intelligence system that becomes smarter with every campaign, every audience and every customer interaction.

"Vector completes what we've been building toward for years," Wray continued. "Simulator helps brands understand future performance before launch. Predictor identifies who should be targeted. Vector determines where investment should be concentrated based on buying probability. Optimizer continuously improves campaign performance, while Explorer closes the loop with unified intelligence and analytics. Together, these technologies create a continuous learning loop that becomes smarter with every campaign."

A New Category of Marketing Intelligence

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms advertising, AUDIENCEX believes competitive advantage will no longer come from campaign automation alone, but from the quality of the intelligence governing every automated decision.

While many organizations now leverage AI to execute campaigns faster, the AXi Intelligence Suite is designed to make those campaigns fundamentally smarter - combining predictive intelligence, buyer probability, machine learning optimization and unified analytics into a single operating system for modern marketing.

"Everyone at Cannes is talking about AI," Yang added. "The real differentiator isn't whether you use AI - it's the quality of the intelligence powering those decisions. We believe the future belongs to platforms that combine predictive intelligence, buyer probability, machine learning and continuous optimization into one unified operating system for marketing. That's exactly what the AXi Intelligence Suite now delivers."

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is a leading independent performance media and advertising technology company helping brands and agencies accelerate growth through predictive intelligence, AI-powered media activation and advanced analytics. Its proprietary AXi Intelligence Suite - including Simulator, Vector, Predictor, Optimizer and Explorer - enables brands and agencies to plan, activate, optimize and continuously improve performance through an integrated intelligence suite that delivers measurable business outcomes across the entire customer journey. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com.

About Lift AI

Lift AI is the Website Buyer Context layer for the GTM stack. It interprets the behavior of every website visitor — known and anonymous — in real time and resolves it into a Website Buyer Probability Score (0–100) that predicts how likely each visitor is to buy, with over 85% accuracy. Trained on 15 years of commission-audited sales outcomes spanning billions of website journeys and hundreds of millions of verified purchases, Lift AI powers smarter website optimization, sales prioritization and advertising intelligence. For more information, visit https://www.lift-ai.com/ or email info@lift-ai.com.

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