Associa Chicagoland Hosts Annual Client Appreciation, Associa Cares and Casino Night

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Chicagoland area, recently hosted its Annual Client Appreciation, Associa Cares and Casino Night, bringing together more than 300 attendees for an evening of celebration, connection and charitable giving.

Held Friday, June 5, the annual event honored Associa Chicagoland’s board clients while also raising funds for Associa Cares, Associa’s nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing disaster relief and financial aid to families in crisis.

This year’s event took guests back in time with a 1950s sock hop theme and featured food, music, an open bar, casino tables, a photo booth, hula and twist contests, raffle prizes and an auction with more than 70 items. Through the generosity and support of attendees, the event raised more than $10,000 for Associa Cares.

“Our annual Client Appreciation, Associa Cares and Casino Night is one of the most meaningful events we host each year because it allows us to celebrate our board clients while supporting an organization that makes a real difference,” said Michele Trina, president of Associa Chicagoland. “We are grateful for the generosity of our attendees and for the dedication of the committee that helps bring this special event to life each year.”

The event reflects Associa Chicagoland’s continued commitment to building strong client relationships, supporting local communities and creating meaningful opportunities for connection. As the branch continues to grow throughout the greater Chicagoland area, its team remains focused on delivering exceptional service and helping communities thrive.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939