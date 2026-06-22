Teamshares to participate in Northland Growth Conference on June 23, 2026

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamshares, a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, announced today it will participate in the Northland Growth Conference, being held virtually on June 23, 2026. As previously announced, Teamshares’ common stock ticker is also expected to change from LOKV to TMS the same day.

Members of Teamshares management, including CEO Michael Brown and CFO Brian Gaebe, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

To request a meeting with Teamshares management, please contact your Northland representative or email the Company's Investor Relations team at investors@teamshares.com.

About Teamshares

Teamshares is a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, intending to be a permanent home when owners retire. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5 million of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of $490 million across over 40 industries and 30 states. Learn more at https://www.teamshares.com/investors .

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: LOKV) was the fifth SPAC sponsored by Live Oak Merchant Partners, an experienced team of operators and investors with a track record of successful public-market combinations. LOKV completed its business combination with Teamshares on June 18, 2026.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investors@teamshares.com

Press: Press@teamshares.com