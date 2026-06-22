Dogfish Head & Rolling Stone Celebrate 250 Years of American Music with Exclusive Whiskey Collaboration

MILTON, Del., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A duet for the ages, Dogfish Head and Rolling Stone celebrate 250 years of American music with an exclusive whiskey collaboration. Similar to the makings of a great song, the Dogfish Head x Rolling Stone Whiskey is layered with sensory nuances, blending whiskey and brandy matured in 12 different barrel types, including Dogfish Head whiskey and brandy barrels and Samuel Adams Utopias barrels, to create a complex and uniquely American whiskey. At 90 proof (45% ABV), this new, five-year-aged American single malt whiskey delivers layered flavor and character while maintaining a smooth finish.

“Crafting a whiskey in collaboration with a musical entity as iconic as Rolling Stone has been a dream come true for me and my coworkers,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “It was kismet, really – as fellow music-lovers and defiers of the status quo, Dogfish Head and Rolling Stone share a similar outlook on the world. It’s one of exploration, authenticity and rebellion, and that’s exactly the spirit this unique whiskey embodies.”

Available in Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Massachusetts, the Dogfish Head x Rolling Stone Whiskey boasts notes of caramel in the upfront, followed by flavors of allspice and fruity sherry in the midpalate, and finishes smoothly, with subtle notes of citrus peel. With only 900 cases produced, this limited-edition release will be available while supplies last. Check Dogfish Head’s Fish Finder to locate availability.

The Dogfish Head X Rolling Stone Whiskey will also be available for music lovers to enjoy at Rolling Stone’s upcoming Stateside Music Festival on July 4, in Kingston, New York. As a proud sponsor of the festival, Dogfish Head will be onsite with a selection of beers, cocktails and spirits. Visit www.statesidefest.com for more information.

“We’re proud of what we created with Dogfish Head and excited to share it with fans at Stateside Music Festival,” said Julian Holguin, CEO of Rolling Stone. “This collaboration brings together craftsmanship, culture, and experience in a way that feels true to both brands. After spending time with the Dogfish Head team in coastal Delaware and seeing that creative process up close, we’re especially excited to bring festivalgoers a taste of that partnership through cocktails inspired by our collaboration.”

To celebrate the launch of their collaborative whiskey, Dogfish Head and Rolling Stone are also dropping a limited-edition capsule of co-branded, made-in-the-USA merchandise, including a unisex T-shirt, a women’s cut baby tee, a hoodie, a trucker cap and of course, a whiskey glass. All items are available now on Dogfish Head’s e-store, while supplies last.

Since the day Dogfish Head opened as the first brewpub in the first state more than 30 years ago, it has focused on original craft beverages, original food and original music. Throughout its history, Dogfish Head’s live music stage has hosted acts of all sizes and genres, including The Strokes, Black Pumas, The Mountain Goats, Guided by Voices and more. In addition to its weekly calendar of live music shows, Dogfish Head manifests its music heritage through collaborations with industry icons, having created products and compiled vinyl records with folks like The Flaming Lips, the Miles Davis estate, Deltron 3030 and most recently, the Grateful Dead.

The collaboration also reflects Rolling Stone's longstanding role at the intersection of music and culture. For decades, the brand has chronicled influential artists, movements and moments while expanding its presence through live events and experiential programming, including the Stateside Music Festival.

While best known for its off-centered ales, Dogfish Head was also one of America’s first craft distilleries, distilling spirits since 2002. Since then, the craft beverage maker has built an award-winning portfolio of full-proof spirits – from whiskeys and rums to vodkas and gins – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Utilizing high-quality culinary ingredients, Dogfish Head approaches distilling as an art form, creating thoughtfully innovative options for the spirited explorer.

For more on Dogfish Head and Rolling Stone, check out www.dogfish.com and www.rollingstone.com, respectively. To learn about Rolling Stone’s Stateside Music Festival, visit www.statesidefest.com.

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About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened more than 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

About Rolling Stone:

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivaled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides “all the news that fits.”

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