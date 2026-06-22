Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Gildan Activewear (GIL)

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shareholders saw nearly 19% of their investment erased today after Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging the Company had been channel-stuffing distributors with approximately $510 million in excess inventory. Investors who lost money on GIL are encouraged to submit their information immediately. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The scale of the single-day decline was among the largest in Gildan's history as a public company. GIL opened sharply lower on June 16, 2026, and traded down between 18% and 24% intraday as volume surged, ultimately settling down 18.77%. The short-seller report, published by Jehoshaphat Research, which disclosed a short position, alleged that Gildan's reported revenue growth had been inflated by aggressive inventory practices and that organic growth had actually been negative for years. The Company's Q1 2026 earnings release had touted "record first quarter net sales from continuing operations of $1.17 billion" just weeks earlier on April 30, 2026.

Following the report, SVP IR & Communications Jessy Hayem reaffirmed FY-2026 guidance and stated the Company was “confident” in its current disclosure provided “accurate and comprehensive information.” The stock continued to trade at depressed levels throughout the session.

Shareholders who purchased GIL and suffered losses are encouraged to discuss their legal rights here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and recoveries. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GIL Investigation

Q: How much did GIL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18.77% intraday on June 16, 2026, after Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging channel-stuffing and approximately $510 million in excess distributor inventory. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be eligible for recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GIL investigation? A: Investors who purchased GIL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Gildan Activewear made materially false or misleading statements regarding the health of its distributor inventory channel, the accuracy of its reported revenue growth, and the completeness of its disclosures about channel conditions. When the short-seller report was published, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GIL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my GIL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GIL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171