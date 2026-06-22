Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Commvault Systems, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 17, 2026 - CVLT

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 17, 2026. Investors who purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

CVLT shares fell 31%, losing $40.23 per share in a single trading session on January 27, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 17, 2026.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, courts appoint a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. In the Commvault action, the court will select from among applicants who purchased CVLT securities during the Class Period and demonstrate the largest financial interest in the relief sought. The lead plaintiff selects lead counsel, approves major litigation strategy decisions, and oversees settlement negotiations on behalf of the entire class.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

Any investor who purchased CVLT stock between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026 and suffered losses may apply for lead plaintiff

The court typically appoints the applicant with the largest provable financial loss during the Class Period

Serving as lead plaintiff costs nothing out of pocket; attorneys work on a contingency basis approved by the court

Lead plaintiffs have direct oversight of case strategy and settlement terms

Institutional investors, including pension funds and mutual funds, frequently serve as lead plaintiffs in securities class actions

There is no minimum loss threshold required to apply





Post-Deadline Procedures

After the July 17, 2026 deadline passes, the court will review all lead plaintiff motions, evaluate competing applicants based on financial interest and adequacy, and issue an order appointing a lead plaintiff and approving lead counsel. This process typically takes several weeks. Once appointed, lead counsel will file a consolidated amended complaint incorporating additional factual detail obtained through investigation.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff status by July 17, 2026 are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery obtained through settlement or judgment without taking any action before the deadline. The lead plaintiff deadline applies solely to the appointment process, not to class membership.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. In the Commvault action, where investors lost over 31% of share value in a single session, active lead plaintiff participation serves the interests of all class members." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About the Commvault Class Action

A securities class action was filed alleging Commvault and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the Company's fiscal year 2026 ARR growth projections. The complaint contends that when Commvault reported third quarter results showing net new ARR of $39 million against a $45 million projection, shares collapsed as the market learned the guidance had failed to account for the dilutive impact of SaaS deal mix on ARR calculations.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVLT Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before July 17, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my CVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.