Adstra Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra , a leading identity resolution and data solutions provider, today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, as an Data & Identity "One to Watch" in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise . Adstra was identified in Snowflake's report as a "One to Watch" in the Data & Identity category for enabling brands to resolve customer identity, enrich profiles, and activate audiences directly within Snowflake without moving or transcoding their data.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate—from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"For the entire history of data-driven marketing, identity resolution required brands to surrender their data to a black box provider, being charged repeatedly for any movement of their own data. Adstra's Conexa was built to change the paradigm by bringing the brand's identity layer to where the data already lives," said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra. "Being recognized as a 'One to Watch' in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack confirms where the market is headed: the future of agentic marketing depends on governed, composable identity. When identity is transparent, interoperable, and built directly into the data ecosystem, organizations can move faster with confidence, turning trusted data into intelligent action."

Adstra's native integration with Snowflake makes the Conexa Identity Network directly accessible to brands, agencies, and publishers already operating within the Snowflake ecosystem. Joint customers can append first- and third-party data attributes, pre-board audiences, tag and measure cross-channel campaigns, and build a reliable "golden record" for every individual with zero data movement and no ID transcoding, keeping data governance and privacy controls fully intact.

"Adstra stands out in the Snowflake ecosystem because they give marketing organizations the ability to resolve and activate identity in ways that fit their specific data environment without compromising governance or transparency," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. "We see Adstra as an emerging force in the Data & Identity space, well-positioned to help joint customers lead the shift toward AI-driven, agentic marketing."

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here .

About Adstra

Adstra is a leading provider of identity and data solutions for marketers, agencies, publishers, and technology platforms. Built on the Conexa Identity Network, Adstra’s composable, cloud-based solutions help organizations unify customer identities across offline and digital environments to enable privacy-first audience activation, measurement, and engagement at scale. Through Identity Intelligence and a commitment to transparency, Adstra helps clients connect fragmented data, improve targeting and personalization, and drive stronger marketing performance. Learn more at www.adstradata.com .