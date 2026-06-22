BTGO UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts BitGo Holdings, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) to contact the firm. Those who purchased BTGO securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

BTGO shares lost $2.05 per share (17.2%) following the Company's Q1 2026 disclosure of a $60.7 million net loss. Earlier, shares fell $1.43 per share (15.71%) after BitGo revealed a $14.8 million annual net loss for 2025. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 7, 2026.

January 22, 2026 — IPO Launch at $18.00 Per Share

BitGo sold approximately 11.8 million shares of Class A common stock at $18.00 per share, raising over $187.58 million. The Offering Documents projected 2025 net income from operations between $3.2 million and $3.5 million and characterized the Company's fundamentals as "strong and resilient over time." The securities action contends these projections and reassurances lacked a reasonable basis given known vulnerabilities to digital asset price declines.

January 29, 2026 — National Trust Bank Approval

BitGo announced final approval to operate as a national trust bank from the OCC. The Company called this "a milestone for the industry" and emphasized "trust, regulation, and resilience." The lawsuit alleges these statements reinforced an artificially positive narrative while digital asset price exposure remained understated.

February 12 – March 5, 2026 — Partnership Announcements

BitGo announced an expanded partnership with 21shares and a stablecoin infrastructure deal with SoFi Bank N.A. Each announcement referenced "continued momentum" and a "longstanding foundation of trust." As claimed in the action, these communications compounded the misleading impression that business fundamentals were insulated from crypto market deterioration.

March 26, 2026 — The First Corrective Disclosure

BitGo reported:

A 2025 net loss of $14.8 million, versus $156.6 million in net income for 2024

Digital Asset Sales margin of 0.21%, less than half the prior year's 0.47%

Assets staked declined 51% year-over-year due to lower digital asset prices

Management declined to provide specific Q1 2026 guidance, citing a "challenging" macro environment

Shares fell $1.43 (15.71%) on March 27, 2026.

March 27, 2026 — Analyst Downgrades Follow

Deutsche Bank cut its price target 12.5% (from $16 to $14). Goldman Sachs reduced its target approximately 4.5% (from $11 to $10.50). Compass Point lowered its target 6.25%, warning that "limited 1Q visibility could weigh on near-term sentiment." Mizuho reduced its target 17.6%, citing unrealized losses on BitGo's digital asset treasury.

May 13, 2026 — The Second Corrective Disclosure

BitGo reported a Q1 2026 net loss of $60.7 million, compared to a $25.7 million loss in the prior year period, citing "weaker market conditions" and $3.0 million in IPO-related costs. Shares declined $2.05 (17.2%) the following day.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology of events in this case raises important questions about whether BitGo's public communications kept pace with the deterioration in its underlying business." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by August 7, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTGO Lawsuit

Q: When did BitGo allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 22, 2025 to May 13, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 26, 2026 and May 13, 2026, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: How much did BTGO stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15.71% ($1.43 per share) after the March 26, 2026 disclosure and approximately 17.2% ($2.05 per share) after the May 13, 2026 disclosure. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the BTGO lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 7, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do BTGO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BTGO shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

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