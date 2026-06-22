EMBC DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Embecta Corp. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 17, 2026. Investors who purchased Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

EMBC shares collapsed 57.8%, falling from $9.25 to $3.90 in a single trading session on May 5, 2026, after the Company disclosed a massive revenue shortfall and slashed fiscal year 2026 guidance by approximately $75 million.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased EMBC securities during the Class Period may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff. The Court will generally select the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought, provided that person can fairly and adequately protect the interests of the class. In the Embecta action, where per-share losses reached $5.35, investors with substantial positions during the November 25, 2025 through May 4, 2026 window may wish to evaluate this opportunity.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

A lead plaintiff directs the litigation strategy and selects lead counsel for the entire class

The lead plaintiff is not personally responsible for legal fees; securities class actions proceed on a contingency basis with no out-of-pocket costs

You do not need to be the lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery; absent class members retain all rights

The Court evaluates applicants based on financial loss, typicality of claims, and adequacy of representation

Multiple investors may join together as a lead plaintiff group to aggregate their losses

The August 17, 2026 deadline applies only to lead plaintiff motions, not to participation in the class

Post-Deadline Procedures

After August 17, 2026, the Court will review all lead plaintiff motions, hear any competing applications, and appoint a lead plaintiff. That individual or group will then select lead counsel to prosecute the action on behalf of all class members. This process typically takes 60 to 90 days following the deadline.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment remain class members automatically. They are not required to take any action before August 17, 2026 to preserve their right to share in any future recovery. No filing is required. No cost is incurred.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Embecta case, the magnitude of losses, with shares declining over 57% in one day, underscores why active lead plaintiff participation matters." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About the Embecta Class Action

A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging that Embecta and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding fiscal year 2026 guidance and the stability of the Company's pen needle business. When the Company disclosed second quarter results on May 5, 2026, revealing revenue had declined over 14% and guidance was being cut dramatically, shares lost more than half their value.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 17, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What do EMBC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.