CALX UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Calix, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 27, 2026. Investors who purchased Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $6.93 per share, a decline of 13.98%, after Calix admitted on April 21, 2026 that its record gross margins had been temporarily propped up by a dwindling supply of pre-purchased memory components. Investors who bought CALX at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period may be entitled to compensation without any out-of-pocket costs.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the lead plaintiff is the investor or group of investors appointed by the court to represent the entire class. The court typically selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought, provided they meet adequacy and typicality requirements. In the Calix action, applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of CALX securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff selects the law firm that will represent the class and oversees the litigation strategy on behalf of all class members

There is no minimum dollar loss required to apply for lead plaintiff status

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require appearing in court or giving testimony in most cases

Lead plaintiffs pay nothing out of pocket; attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery obtained

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment remain class members and can still participate in any recovery

The court reviews all competing lead plaintiff motions and selects the most adequate representative





Post-Deadline Procedures

After the July 27, 2026 deadline passes, the court will review all motions filed and appoint a lead plaintiff. The appointed lead plaintiff will then select lead counsel, and the litigation will proceed on behalf of the entire class. Discovery, briefing, and potential settlement negotiations follow.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not file a motion by July 27, 2026 are not excluded from the case. They remain absent class members and retain the right to share in any settlement or judgment. The deadline applies only to those who wish to serve in the lead plaintiff role and direct the course of the litigation.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. Investors who purchased CALX during the Class Period and suffered losses should evaluate whether seeking lead plaintiff appointment aligns with their objectives." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the CALX Lawsuit

Q: What is the CALX lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 27, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before July 27, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171