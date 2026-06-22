GRAL UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Grail, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) of a pending securities class action naming senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: May 13, 2025 through February 19, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

GRAL shares lost $51.32 per share, a 50.55% single-day collapse, after the Company revealed its NHS-Galleri trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint. The Court has set August 4, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

Multiple senior officers of Grail are named as individual defendants in this securities class action. Robert P. Ragusa, Chief Executive Officer and Director throughout the Class Period, and Joshua J. Ofman, President throughout the Class Period, each allegedly possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Grail's SEC filings, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors. The action contends both executives were provided with copies of the Company's public statements prior to issuance and had the ability to prevent their release or cause them to be corrected.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The complaint asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which imposes liability on individuals who act as "controlling persons" of a company that violates federal securities laws. Control person liability does not require proof that the individual personally made a false statement. Rather, it requires that the individual had the power to direct or cause the direction of the company's management and policies.

Ragusa and Ofman allegedly controlled the content of Grail's quarterly earnings releases, conference call scripts, and investor presentations throughout the Class Period

Both executives participated directly in earnings calls where they promoted the NHS-Galleri trial's prospects and withheld detailed data from investors

Each executive allegedly knew that adverse facts had not been disclosed to the investing public and that positive representations being made were materially false or misleading

The complaint charges that the Individual Defendants' scienter is imputed to Grail under respondeat superior and agency principles

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, senior corporate officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of their company's periodic filings. The pleading asserts that the Individual Defendants certified Grail's quarterly reports filed during the Class Period, each of which allegedly contained or incorporated materially misleading statements about the NHS-Galleri trial's likelihood of success.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives certify SEC filings containing statements about clinical trial prospects, they assume personal responsibility for the accuracy of those representations," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GRAL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Grail, Inc. and individual defendants including Robert P. Ragusa (CEO and Director), Joshua J. Ofman (President), and Harpal S. Kumar (Chief Scientific Officer and International President), senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, and certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley during the Class Period.

Q: What is the GRAL lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 4, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do GRAL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GRAL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 4, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

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