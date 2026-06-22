Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 3, 2026 in Helen of Troy Limited Lawsuit - HELE

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to contact the firm. Those who purchased HELE securities between April 24, 2024, and October 8, 2025, may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

HELE shares lost $24.68 per share (27.7%) on July 9, 2024, alone, following the first corrective disclosure. Additional disclosure events over the following 15 months drove further declines, including a $7.04 per share drop (22.7%) and a $6.90 per share drop (25%). The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 3, 2026.

Chronology of Material Events

The securities action against Helen of Troy alleges that a series of misleading assurances about the Company's restructuring program, Project Pegasus, concealed escalating operational failures. The timeline below traces each key event as the gap between public statements and actual performance widened.

April 24, 2024: The Class Period Opens

On this date, the Company held its first earnings call under new leadership. Management claimed it was "generating fuel from Project Pegasus to incrementally invest in growth opportunities" and maintained total estimated savings of $75 million to $85 million. The lawsuit contends these statements were misleading given known budget and resource constraints.

July 9, 2024: First Major Corrective Disclosure

Helen of Troy reported Q1 FY2025 results showing EPS had collapsed 49% year-over-year. The Company slashed its full-year revenue outlook by more than 20%, citing an "unusual number of internal and external challenges." HELE shares fell $24.68, or 27.7%, in a single session.

October 9, 2024 and January 8, 2025: Continued Assurances

Despite the July shock, management continued telling investors that Project Pegasus was "on track" and generating "critical fuel for reinvestment." The action claims these assurances were made while the Company lacked sufficient resources to deliver promised savings.

May 2, 2025: CEO Departure Without Successor

Helen of Troy announced the sudden exit of the CEO who had spearheaded Project Pegasus after only 14 months in the role. The Company cited "underperformance in recent years" and sought a candidate with "turnaround/restructuring experience."

July 10, 2025: $414.4 Million Goodwill Impairment

Q1 FY2026 results revealed an 11% net sales decline, a nearly 60% adjusted EPS decrease, and a $414.4 million goodwill write-down. The interim CEO conceded the Company had become "too complicated and lost focus." Shares dropped $7.04, or 22.7%.

October 9, 2025: The Final Disclosure

Q2 FY2026 results showed sales down 8.9% and adjusted EPS plummeting 51%. The new CEO stated Helen of Troy "earned [its] way into a difficult period." Shares fell another $6.90, or 25%.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

April 24, 2024: Management touted $75M-$85M savings target while allegedly lacking budget to achieve it

July 9, 2024: EPS declined 49% YoY; revenue outlook cut by over 20%; stock fell 27.7%

October 2024 through January 2025: Repeated "on track" assurances despite known internal shortfalls

May 2, 2025: CEO who championed Pegasus departed suddenly after 14 months

July 10, 2025: $414.4M goodwill impairment; admission of organizational dysfunction; stock fell 22.7%

October 9, 2025: Sales down 8.9%, EPS down 51%; new CEO acknowledged prolonged difficulties; stock fell 25%

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology in this case raises significant questions about the gap between what was communicated publicly and what was occurring internally at Helen of Troy." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HELE Lawsuit

Q: When did Helen of Troy allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 24, 2024, to October 8, 2025. During this period, the complaint alleges management made repeated false assurances about Project Pegasus while knowing the program could not deliver its stated goals.

Q: How much did HELE stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27.7%, a decline of $24.68 per share, after the first corrective disclosure on July 9, 2024. Additional drops of 22.7% and 25% followed subsequent revelations in July and October 2025.

Q: What do HELE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my HELE shares? Can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171