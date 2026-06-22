Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 28, 2026 in Lucid Group, Inc. Lawsuit - LCID

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) during the period February 25, 2026 through April 13, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

LCID shares declined at for a combined $1.57 per share across two corrective disclosure events in April 2026, as the Company revealed a 29-day delivery disruption and preliminary quarterly revenue of $280 million to $284 million against a $433.8 million consensus estimate. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 28, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, and registered investment advisors that purchased LCID securities during the Class Period should assess whether fiduciary obligations require evaluation of recovery options on behalf of beneficiaries and fund participants. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 grants institutional investors with substantial losses a procedural advantage in seeking lead plaintiff appointment, and courts have consistently recognized the value of institutional oversight in securities class actions.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders owe a duty of prudence that may encompass evaluating litigation recovery opportunities when portfolio companies are subject to securities fraud allegations

The PSLRA's "largest financial interest" standard for lead plaintiff selection favors institutional investors with significant documented losses

Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection without requiring additional out-of-pocket expense

Fiduciaries who fail to investigate recovery options following known securities fraud allegations may face questions from beneficiaries and plan participants

Participation as lead plaintiff does not increase an institution's individual recovery but ensures the class action is managed with institutional-grade diligence

Multiple institutional co-lead plaintiffs may be appointed where appropriate

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that Lucid's management made materially misleading representations about manufacturing stability and delivery capabilities throughout the Class Period, while a significant supplier quality defect involving unauthorized component changes and safety-standard failures was already disrupting operations. According to the action, the gap between production (5,500 vehicles) and deliveries (3,093 vehicles) in Q1 2026 reflected a breakdown that management allegedly knew about as early as February 2026 but did not disclose until April.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation strengthens class representation and ensures that litigation is conducted with the rigor and oversight that benefits all shareholders who were harmed by alleged misrepresentations about Lucid's operational readiness." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 on behalf of purchasers of LCID securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 28, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LCID Lawsuit

Q: When did Lucid Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 25, 2026 to April 13, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 3, 2026 and April 14, 2026, causing significant stock declines.

Q: What is the LCID lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 28, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my LCID shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 28, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171