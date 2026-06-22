CHAGEE Announces Summer Menu Featuring Matcha Debut and Citrus Teafreshers

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAGEE, the fast-growing global Modern Teahouse brand known for blending premium tea craftsmanship with a contemporary hospitality experience, today unveiled its summer menu, headlined by the launch of its first-ever matcha beverage collection and updated Citrus Refreshers. Together, the offerings reflect two of the fastest-growing trends in beverages - premium matcha and refreshing citrus-forward tea drinks - while reinforcing CHAGEE's commitment to elevating tea culture for a new generation of consumers.

A New Matcha Standard

CHAGEE's matcha is an intentionally thought-out expression of the brand's approach to sourcing and flavor. Rather than sourcing a generic matcha powder, CHAGEE spent considerable time developing a signature blend that exists nowhere else. The result is a proprietary premium Chinese matcha built from three carefully selected tea cultivars, each chosen for a specific role: Yabukita for umami depth, Longjing #43 for aromatics and natural sweetness, and Jiukeng for body and structure. The leaves are shade-grown in Zhejiang Province, then steamed and precision-milled to stone-mill specification — a process that yields a profile that is distinctly CHAGEE's: lower bitterness and a tea-forward finish you simply cannot find anywhere else.

Available now at Century City, Culver City, and Long Beach locations, with additional teahouses to be announced, the matcha collection includes:

Traditional Matcha Latte: Made from CHAGEE’s proprietary blend, it's a clean, less bitter take on other matcha beverages.

Made from CHAGEE’s proprietary blend, it's a clean, less bitter take on other matcha beverages. Jasmine Green Matcha Latte: The richness of matcha paired with hand-picked jasmine flowers harvested in May during peak season for a stronger floral aroma

The richness of matcha paired with hand-picked jasmine flowers harvested in May during peak season for a stronger floral aroma Peach Oolong Matcha Latte: CHAGEE's signature loose leaf peach oolong layered with matcha for a lighter, more tea-forward flavor profile.

CHAGEE's signature loose leaf peach oolong layered with matcha for a lighter, more tea-forward flavor profile. Matcha Citrus Teafresher: Ceremonial-grade matcha and tea brightened by hand-muddled fresh lemons and limes for a refreshing, less heavy matcha experience.





"Our approach wasn't to replicate what already exists, but to create a matcha experience that is unmistakably CHAGEE," said Hourie Sahakian, head of product development at CHAGEE USA. "Every aspect of this launch, from sourcing and blending to beverage development, was crafted specifically for our teahouses. At the heart of the collection are two signature drinks that bring together our custom matcha blend and CHAGEE's signature teas, creating a layered and distinctive experience unique to our brand. It's a reflection of our commitment to advancing tea culture while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship."

A Summer Upgrade: Citrus Teafreshers

Just in time for summer, CHAGEE's Citrus Teafreshers are part of the brand's continued focus on delivering refreshing, tea-forward beverages that align with evolving consumer preferences. As demand grows for citrus-infused refreshers and fruit-forward tea drinks, the Citrus Teafresher lineup offers a vibrant seasonal option that showcases CHAGEE's signature teas paired with hand-muddled citrus. The result is a collection of bright, refreshing beverages designed to highlight the craftsmanship of tea while providing a lighter, invigorating choice for the warmer months.

The Citrus Teafresher collection is available at all CHAGEE teahouses and includes:

Peach Oolong Citrus Teafresher: A fruity white peach and floral oolong tea flavors paired with fresh lemon and lime, blending sweetness with crisp citrus with every sip.

A fruity white peach and floral oolong tea flavors paired with fresh lemon and lime, blending sweetness with crisp citrus with every sip. Jasmine Green Citrus Teafresher: Aromatic jasmine green tea is layered with fresh lemon and lime giving floral complexity and refreshing citrus brightness.

Aromatic jasmine green tea is layered with fresh lemon and lime giving floral complexity and refreshing citrus brightness. Roasted Black Citrus Teafresher: Bold roasted black tea meets fresh squeezed lemon and lime, creating a strong yet refreshing balance.





Tea as a Modern Ritual

Together, this summer's launches represent an extension of CHAGEE's larger mission. As the global tea movement continues to grow, CHAGEE is building something beyond a beverage: a living ritual that shows up in daily routines, tied to social gatherings, and creates a deeper sense of community around the teahouse experience. Whether it's a matcha shared between friends or a Teafresher that marks the start of a slow afternoon, every cup is an invitation to take a minute, connect, and experience tea the way it was always meant to be enjoyed with intention, craftsmanship, and care.

For more information on locations and participation of CHAGEE's Teafreshers and proprietary matcha blends, visit chagee.us.

About CHAGEE

CHAGEE is a leading premium tea brand known for freshly crafted, high-quality beverages. Founded in 2017, CHAGEE has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, CHAGEE continues to reshape the global tea industry.

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