VIA Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 10, 2026

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: September 15, 2025 through May 12, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Via shares have fallen from the $46.00 IPO price to $14.12, a loss of $31.88 per share or nearly 70%. The Court has set August 10, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The complaint raises important questions about whether Via's Offering Documents adequately disclosed the regulatory obstacles preventing the company from executing its core international growth strategy." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged German Regulatory Concentration Risk

Germany generated nearly 20% of Via's total revenue in the six months before the IPO. The lawsuit asserts that Via promoted a "successful land and expand strategy" in which customers would begin with a single solution, typically microtransit, and progressively adopt Via's full integrated platform. This strategy was central to the revenue growth narrative presented to IPO investors.

However, the action claims that regulatory structures in Germany were already preventing this expansion model from functioning. German transit agencies were treating microtransit as an isolated, siloed service rather than as a gateway to Via's broader platform. Management later acknowledged that transitioning German customers beyond microtransit was "just proving to take longer" due to the European regulatory environment.

Why Platform Adoption Barriers Allegedly Matter to Investors

The complaint contends that the distinction between selling a single product and selling an integrated platform is fundamental to Via's revenue model. Customers using microtransit in isolation generate substantially less revenue than customers adopting the full suite of planning, scheduling, paratransit, and tech-enabled services.

The Offering Documents promoted Via's "land and expand" strategy as a proven growth engine without disclosing that it was stalled in its largest European market

German agencies were keeping microtransit "in a silo as a separate service," preventing cross-selling of higher-value platform modules

The regulatory environment required German customers to restructure fixed routes and combine previously separated services before full platform adoption could occur

Management later admitted Via had "not yet been able to crack it beyond the microtransit vertical" in Germany

Budget constraints compounded the regulatory barriers, creating what the CEO described as "real pressure" on German operations

These obstacles existed before the IPO but were not specifically disclosed in the Offering Documents

Microtransit Silo Dynamics in European Transit Markets

As alleged, the Offering Documents described international regulatory risks only in generic terms, warning that the company operated in countries with "laws and regulations more restrictive than those in the United States." The lawsuit claims this boilerplate language failed to convey that Via's highest-revenue international market was already experiencing a specific, known breakdown in the company's core expansion strategy.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the VIA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased VIA stock or securities between September 15, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VIA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Via Transportation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its growth trajectory, ARR per customer trends, and the viability of its 'land and expand' strategy in Germany. When the true state was revealed through a series of earnings disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VIA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my VIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.