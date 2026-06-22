VERI UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Veritone, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) to contact the firm. Those who purchased VERI securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares declined as much as 29.5% in a single session after the first corrective disclosure on March 26, 2026, and continued falling through two additional revelations. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 20, 2026.

October 14, 2025 — Preliminary Q3 Results Set the Stage

Veritone issued a press release announcing preliminary unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, including revenue guidance of $28.5 million to $28.7 million. The release also highlighted VDR bookings and pipeline "totaling nearly $40 million." These figures, the securities action contends, were built on revenue that had been inaccurately recorded under ASC 606.

November 6–7, 2025 — Full Q3 Results Affirmed and Filed

The Company published its full Q3 2025 earnings, reporting $29.1 million in revenue and touting 200%-plus growth in core AI software revenue. The following day, Veritone filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC, affirming these figures and disclosing existing material weaknesses in internal controls while asserting they "did not result in any identified material misstatements." The lawsuit claims these filings contained materially overstated revenue and assets.

November 10, 2025 — Clarification Press Release

Veritone issued an additional press release addressing an $8.0 million non-cash charge related to the Veritone One earnout. The action asserts this communication further reinforced reliance on financial statements that were materially misstated.

March 26, 2026 — First Corrective Disclosure

After the market closed, the Company disclosed it was "currently finalizing its accounting determination of certain revenue transactions under ASC 606," including a $13.0 million non-monetary transaction with an estimated stand-alone selling price between $0.4 million and $11.3 million. VERI shares fell $0.77 per share, or 29.5%, the next trading day on unusually heavy volume.

April 1, 2026 — Second Corrective Disclosure

Before the market opened, Veritone filed a Form NT 10-K revealing it could not file its annual report on time due to delays in finalizing barter revenue accounting. The filing warned of a potential $1.5 million to $2.5 million revenue reduction for Q3 2025, representing 5.2% to 8.6% of the $29.1 million previously reported. Shares fell another $0.18, or 9.14%.

April 14, 2026 — Third Corrective Disclosure and Restatement

Veritone filed a Form 8-K announcing its Q3 2025 financial statements "should no longer be relied upon." The Company detailed multiple errors, including a $2.2 million revenue overstatement from an on-premise software valuation error, a $0.9 million accounts receivable overstatement, and a $1.5 million overstatement of accumulated other comprehensive income.

Chronology of Material Events: What Investors Should Know

October 14, 2025: Preliminary Q3 revenue guidance of $28.5M–$28.7M issued, allegedly based on misclassified revenue

November 6–7, 2025: Full Q3 results filed with the SEC reporting $29.1M revenue while existing material weaknesses were disclosed but described as non-impactful

March 26, 2026: First admission of ASC 606 accounting uncertainty involving a $13.0M non-monetary transaction; VERI lost 29.5% in one session

April 1, 2026: Form NT 10-K disclosed inability to file annual report; warned of $1.5M–$2.5M Q3 revenue reduction

April 14, 2026: Formal restatement announcement; Q3 financial statements declared unreliable due to multiple identified errors

April 14, 2026: Company acknowledged agent-vs.-principal misclassification under ASC 606 and on-premise software valuation error

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology in this case raises important questions about why corrective information emerged in stages over several weeks rather than in a single, timely disclosure," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by July 20, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VERI Lawsuit

Q: When did Veritone allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from October 14, 2025 to April 14, 2026. The alleged misstatements began with preliminary Q3 2025 financial results and continued through multiple SEC filings. The truth emerged through three corrective disclosures between March 26 and April 14, 2026, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: How much did VERI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 29.5%, a decline of $0.77 per share, after the first corrective disclosure on March 26, 2026. Two additional disclosures on April 1 and April 14, 2026 caused further drops of 9.14% and 8.3%, respectively. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do VERI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my VERI shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the VERI class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171