WGS UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts GeneDx Holdings Corp. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of GeneDx Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ: WGS) risk disclosures in connection with a pending securities class action. Investors who purchased WGS securities between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026 and lost money may be eligible for compensation. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

WGS shares fell $33.42 per share, a 49.20% decline, after the Company revealed a $31.2 million impairment charge tied to its Fabric Genomics acquisition and slashed full-year revenue guidance by $65 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

GeneDx's SEC filings contained standard forward-looking statement disclaimers and broad risk factor language warning that acquisitions might not achieve expected benefits. The complaint challenges whether these generic warnings were sufficient given what executives allegedly already knew about Fabric's deteriorating viability and its limited applicability beyond international markets.

The Company's safe harbor warnings accompanied projections of $540 to $555 million in full-year 2026 revenue and promises that Fabric would generate recurring software-based revenue streams. Yet the action contends these forward-looking disclaimers cannot shield statements that were allegedly known to be false when made.

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Missing

The securities action asserts that GeneDx's disclosures omitted specific, material information that was necessary for investors to assess the true state of the Fabric acquisition:

That Fabric was increasingly proving suitable only for international markets rather than the broad domestic and global platform initially described

That integration challenges were undermining the promised cost efficiencies from combining GeneDx and Fabric algorithms

That the recurring software revenue model touted at acquisition was failing to materialize as projected

That blended average reimbursement rates were declining faster than disclosed, falling from over $3,800 to $3,300 in just two quarters

That the Fabric acquisition's goodwill and intangible assets were at risk of significant impairment

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act's safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not protect companies that make projections while allegedly concealing known, specific problems. As the complaint notes, the Company's safe harbor warnings were "ineffective to shield those statements from liability" because the defendants allegedly knew the statements were false at the time they were made.

The distinction matters for investors: a company that warns generally that "acquisitions may not achieve expected results" while internally recognizing that a specific acquisition is failing has not provided the kind of meaningful disclosure securities laws require.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When executives tout an acquisition's transformative potential while allegedly aware it is underperforming, boilerplate disclaimers do not cure the omission." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Evaluate whether you qualify to recover losses in the WGS securities action or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 3, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Lawsuit

Q: When did GeneDx allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 16, 2025 to May 4, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 4, 2026, causing a significant stock decline of 49.20%.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WGS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges GeneDx made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Fabric Genomics acquisition's potential to generate recurring revenue, reduce costs, and strengthen the Company's competitive position. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do WGS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my WGS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171