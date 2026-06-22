Canadian Salsa Festivals Project Announces Biggest Ever Series of Events Running June Through to September 2026

New for 2026 - Salsa at Niagara Falls

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Salsa Festivals Project (CSFP) announces its expanded 2026 season slate, featuring a dynamic, year-round lineup of festivals and programs for the entire familia —including a first-time expansion into Niagara Falls.

NEW For 2026 Salsa at Niagara Falls – September 12 & 13

This year’s lineup features an exciting expansion to one of Canada’s most iconic tourism destinations with the inaugural Salsa at Niagara Falls in partnership with Niagara Falls Tourism, Niagara Parks Commission, and Fallsview Casino Resort.

“Salsa at Niagara Falls is exactly the kind of vibrant, world-class event our destination is made for, it’s a perfect addition to our September calendar for the next several years. We’re delighted to welcome this celebration of Latin music, dance, and food for the first time, and we know its energy will ripple through our community and activate Niagara Falls collectively.” — Adam Stiles, Interim President and CEO, Niagara Falls Tourism

The CSFP welcomes expanded support from longstanding festival sponsor TD Bank Group, growing its title sponsorship to include Salsa Tremblant in Quebec’s Laurentians region, while also renewing as title sponsor of Salsa on St. Clair in Toronto and Salsa at Blue Mountain in Collingwood.

“Festivals like TD Salsa on St. Clair bring people together to celebrate what shapes us — our stories, food, music, and art. We're proud to support access to cultural experiences that help people feel welcome, seen and connected." — Robyn Small, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group

As the founder and longstanding official media partner of Salsa in Toronto, TLN Media Group has championed the festival’s growth — from a local street celebration into a nationally recognized, year-round cultural platform and signature festival series.

“Salsa in Toronto has become one of Canada’s premier cultural celebrations, bringing together hundreds of thousands of people each year while showcasing the power of music, culture, and community to create meaningful social and economic impact across Ontario and beyond.” — Aldo Di Felice, President & Managing Partner, TLN Media Group

Returning Festivals :

TD Salsa at Blue Mountain (June 26–28): The Blue Mountains heat up with a weekend celebration of Latin music, dance, and culture that takes over the Village.



“Salsa at Blue is a highly anticipated event that brings vibrant Latin energy to the Village, kicking off our summer festival season. We’re thrilled to host an experience that not only visitors love but also drives meaningful economic activity at Blue and throughout the region.” — Patti Kendall, President, Blue Mountain Village Association



TD Salsa on St. Clair (July 11–12): Canada’s largest Latin-themed FREE street festival returns, transforming Midtown Toronto’s Hillcrest Village (Winona Dr. to Christie St.) into a vibrant cultural celebration. Festival highlights include:

350+ live performers showcased in the Jackpot City Festival lineup at the TD and El Gaucho festival stages

showcased in the at the festival stages Weekend headliners including JUNO nominee Andy Rubal , award winning Latin/tropical artist Yani Borrell and more

, Latin/tropical artist and more The Fiesta Parade presented by Lenpanada

presented by Over 35 authentic Latin food vendors representing 15+ countries

representing 15+ countries 25+ dance instructors activating the festival footprint



TD Salsa Tremblant (August 21–23): Returning for its third year, Salsa Tremblant transforms Quebec’s Laurentian region into a showcase of Latin life with live performances, non-stop dancing, and authentic Latin flavours throughout the Tremblant Pedestrian Village.



“We are very proud to be hosting Salsa Tremblant for a third consecutive year. This event perfectly embodies Tremblant’s DNA — a vibrant, welcoming destination where music, dance, and nature come together. We invite both dance enthusiasts and curious newcomers to experience the unique atmosphere of the pedestrian village and the rhythms of Salsa throughout the weekend.” — Nicolas Dien, Event Director, Tremblant Resort Association

Returning Festival Program Favourites :

Vibrante Latin Art Exhibition (June 6 – July 12): Hosted at Toronto’s Little EGG Gallery, featuring emerging Latino artists under 18 showcasing their creativity and cultural expression.

Hosted at Toronto’s Little EGG Gallery, featuring emerging Latino artists under 18 showcasing their creativity and cultural expression. Free Dance Lessons (May – August): Free salsa, bachata, and Latin dance classes offered across Southern Ontario, welcoming dancers of all levels.

Free salsa, bachata, and Latin dance classes offered across Southern Ontario, welcoming dancers of all levels. Salsa on Market Street (August 9): For a third consecutive summer, Salsa on Market Street transforms Toronto’s historic Old Town and St. Lawrence neighbourhood into a vibrant open-air celebration of music, dance, and Latin culture.

For a third consecutive summer, Salsa on Market Street transforms Toronto’s historic Old Town and St. Lawrence neighbourhood into a vibrant open-air celebration of music, dance, and Latin culture. Family Salsa Dance Lessons at Toronto Museums (August - October): Free family-friendly salsa events at a series of Toronto museums—bringing together live music, dance, and cultural experiences for all ages.

Follow @salsaintoronto or visit salsaintoronto.com for all the latest news, event updates, artist announcements, contest giveaways, and more!

The Salsa Festival series is founded by TLN Media Group and produced by Canadian Salsa Festivals Project, a federally incorporated Not-for-Profit organization.

For more information contact: Marie Grignano | Marketing Coordinator | info@salsaintoronto.com

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About Canadian Salsa Festivals Project

The mandate of Canadian Salsa Festivals Project (“CSFP”) is to develop, produce, support, promote and present ethno-culturally relevant heritage-based works and experiences which elevate public appreciation, understanding and participation in Canada’s rich multicultural traditions. CSFP is a federally incorporated not-for-profit entity and the lead organizer of the annual Salsa in Toronto Festival, Canada’s largest celebration of Latin arts, music, and culture. www.canadiansalsafestivalsproject.org