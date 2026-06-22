Roofing Membranes Market worth $39.78 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Roofing Membranes Market is expected to reach USD 30.15 billion in 2026 and USD 39.78 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the roofing membranes market across regions is attributed to the rising demand for durable, weather-resistant, and energy-efficient waterproofing solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial construction. High demand for residential, commercial, and industrial construction in emerging economies is fostering the rapid growth of roofing systems as they need highly durable roofing to extreme weather conditions, temperature variation, and environmental effects. In addition, developed regions are characterized by a focus on renovation of buildings, construction of energy-efficient buildings by retrofitting, and sustainable construction, leading to the growing application of modern roofing membrane products. Smart cities, green buildings, and rooftop solar applications are giving a head start to global demand growth of roofing membranes, since these areas need waterproofing and thermal protection of high efficiency.

The expanding market of roofing membranes reflects the steady development of materials technologies due to the growing desire for high performance in insulation, durability, flexibility, weather resistance, and protection from environmental extremes. The adoption of advanced membranes such as bituminous membrane, synthetic membrane, liquid-applied membrane, and specialty membrane over traditional roof-build-up methods has been facilitated by the superior waterproofing, crack bridging, and design efficiencies of waterproofing membranes. High performance for UV stability, thermal performance, and long-term weather resistance drives the demand for advanced membrane systems. The continued enhancement in polymer modification, cold-applied systems, reflective coatings, and green systems is a growing trend contributing to the increasing lifecycle efficiency and application of roofing membranes.

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Browse in-depth TOC on “Roofing Membranes Market”

260 - Market Data Tables

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List of Key Players in Roofing Membranes Market:

Sika AG (Switzerland) GAF Materials LLC (US), SOPREMA (France), Johns Manville (US), Carlisle Companies Inc (US), ELEVATE (US), BMI Group (England), Bauder (Germany), SIPLAST (US) IKO Industries ltd (Canada)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Roofing Membranes Market:

Drivers: Rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure development Restraint: Fluctuations in raw material prices Opportunity: Growing development of eco-friendly, recyclable, and bio-based roofing membranes Challenge: Installation complexity and the need for skilled labor

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Key Findings of the Study:

Bituminous membrane segment to be the largest-growing membrane type during the forecast period

Residential to be the fastest-growing end use segment between 2026 and 2031

Asia Pacific to record the highest CAGR in the roofing membranes market from 2026 to 2031

Based on function, the waterproofing membrane segment is likely to grow at a significant rate between 2026 and 2031, due to its contribution toward water tightness and long-term durability in construction applications. Membrane waterproofing systems are popular in roofs subjected to high wind and rain conditions, humidity, and moisture flowing in different weather patterns, providing the best protection possible. The waterproofing membranes are highly durable, simple to apply, and flexible to accommodate diverse roofing systems, which foster their properties in most of the global applications from residential and commercial to industrial construction, transportation, underground activities, and in basement foundations.

Based on end use, the commercial segment is anticipated to record a commendable growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the large amount of construction and redevelopment taking place in office, retail, warehousing, data centers, hotels, mixed-use space, etc. These structures have large roof areas and need low-maintenance, weather-resistant roof membranes that will last over the lifetime of the building. Investment in energy efficiency, integration of solar PV on roofs, and strategies toward more sustainable building designs will maintain a strong market share worldwide.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest volume share of the roofing membranes market in 2031 due to a high rate of urbanization, large-scale infrastructure initiatives, and the growth of the residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors. Urban housing, industrialization, and road and rail development projects are occurring on a large scale in emerging economies, such as China, India, Japan, and across Southeast Asia. This growth enhances the demand for roofing and similar systems, which are facilitated by the large-scale investments made toward smart cities and renewable energy, modern construction practices, and the increasing need for lightweight, durable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient waterproofing solutions in various climatic conditions.

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The strong growth of construction activities, along with widespread adoption of new generation roofing systems, is heavily influencing the growth of the roofing membranes market. End-use markets for high-performance roofing include residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional/public infrastructure. While the rapid growth of the data center and logistics warehouse markets has been significant, the rapid urbanization is also leading to renewed large-scale urban redevelopment projects and time-critical construction, driving the demand for robust, long-life roofing systems. The growth in rooftop installation is also supporting the demand for membrane systems that could provide integrated protection of the building structure and be weather-proof to enable the use of photovoltaics, while strengthening new roofs against weather, wind, and other loads. Growth in retrofit markets and the renovation and replacement of aging building stock, in combination with the adoption of building codes for energy saving and more sustainable development, is ultimately also helping generate increased demand for bituminous, synthetic, and liquid-applied roofing membranes.

Growing environmental concerns and stringent green building regulations are impacting the roofing membranes market, especially across North America. As the construction, infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing industries adopt eco-friendly practices, the demand for roofing systems that contribute to energy efficiency and lower the overall life cycle costs of buildings is increasing. This trend is creating new opportunities for the use of high-performance roofing membranes. In response to these trends, manufacturers have begun developing products that are environmentally conscious and have high-performance characteristics, which have encompassed low-VOC, high-reflectivity, environmentally responsible membranes and cool roof membranes, recyclable membranes, as well as flexibility for performance and product and production system efficiencies, including reduced material consumption, energy saving, and sustainable manufacturing processes. Furthermore, investment in rooftop solar power structures with increased green building program certification has prompted the more efficient use of a durable roofing membrane system. These developments of polymer technology and coating systems are meant to introduce a high-end, durable, environmentally friendly product with legal adherence, while offering long-lasting ecological benefits.

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