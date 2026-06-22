OLED Display Market Size to Grow $163.19 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLED Display Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global OLED Display Market size was worth USD 51.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 163.19 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.70% from 2026 to 2035.”

Expanding OLED Adoption Across Smartphones, Laptops, and Automotive Applications Accelerates Global Market Growth

The OLED Display Market is seeing fast growth since OLEDs are becoming more widely available to various consumer products. Better production efficiencies, competitive supply chains, and better panel yields have made production cheaper and allowed OLEDs to gain ground in mid-tier smartphones. Furthermore, the increasing demand for superior visuals, thinner gadgets, power-saving displays, and improved picture quality is driving OLED adoption in laptops, monitors, games consoles, and TVs.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Display Co. Ltd.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Visionox Technology Inc.

Japan Display Inc.

Royole Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

Kateeva Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

Merck KGaA (Display Materials)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Cynora GmbH

Joled Inc.

Sharp Corporation (Foxconn)

AUO Corporation

Innolux Corporation

CSOT (TCL Technology Group)

Futaba Corporation

OLED Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 51.84 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 163.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.70% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (AMOLED, PMOLED, Flexible/Foldable OLED, Transparent OLED, Others)

• By Application (Smartphones & Tablets, Televisions, Wearable Devices, Automotive Displays, Monitors & Laptops, Industrial & Medical, Others)

• By Panel Size (Small, Medium, Large)

• By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Government & Defense)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The RGB-OLED segment was the market leader in the OLED Display Market in 2025 owing to its exceptional color precision, brightness capabilities, and broad use in premium OLED TVs and large screen displays. The AMOLED market segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 15.29% from 2026 to 2035, fueled by increasing adoption in smartphones, wearable technology, and other advanced consumer electronic devices.

By Application

Smartphone & Tablet held a dominant market share in 2025 due to the almost full penetration of OLED display technology in high-end smartphones and their rising penetration in mid-end smartphones. The Automotive Display is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the growing incorporation of OLED-based cockpit, infotainment, and dashboard display systems in vehicles.

By Panel Size

Small Panels dominated the market in 2025 due to massive demand from smartphone manufacturers and wearable device producers. Large Panels are anticipated to experience strong growth through 2035, supported by rising demand for OLED televisions, premium monitors, and laptop displays.

By End User

Consumer electronics generated the biggest revenue share in 2025 due to the wide-scale use of OLEDs in phones, TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, and tablets. The automotive segment will grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2035, driven by the application of OLEDs in the next-generation automobiles' interiors.

Regional Insights:

North America became the largest regional market owing to robust consumer demand for premium quality OLED displays and high investment on consumer electronics. The United States contributed around 82.47% share of OLED display revenue in North America owing to widespread adoption of OLED smartphones, OLED televisions, OLED laptops, and OLED professional displays.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market over the forecast period owing to massive expansions in OLED manufacturing capabilities along with rising demand for OLED displays used in consumer electronics. In 2025, South Korea contributed around 42.84% share of Asia Pacific OLED display market revenue owing to dominance of Samsung Display and LG Display, who are major manufacturers of OLED panels globally.

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Recent Developments:

2025: LG Electronics unveiled its Signature OLED T fully transparent television at CES 2025, introducing a 77-inch transparent OLED display capable of transitioning to 40% transparency when not displaying content, creating a new premium display category.

LG Electronics unveiled its Signature OLED T fully transparent television at CES 2025, introducing a 77-inch transparent OLED display capable of transitioning to 40% transparency when not displaying content, creating a new premium display category. 2025: Samsung Display announced a 10% increase in small and mid-sized OLED panel production capacity, targeting 475.6 million annual units while expanding foldable OLED display output by 150% for next-generation Galaxy Z Fold devices.

Exclusive Sections of the OLED Display Market Report (The USPs):

OLED PANEL TECHNOLOGY EVOLUTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand advancements across RGB-OLED, AMOLED, QD-OLED, Tandem OLED, transparent OLED, foldable OLED, and rollable OLED technologies shaping future display innovation.

– helps you understand advancements across RGB-OLED, AMOLED, QD-OLED, Tandem OLED, transparent OLED, foldable OLED, and rollable OLED technologies shaping future display innovation. DISPLAY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKING FRAMEWORK – helps you evaluate contrast ratios, color accuracy, brightness performance, energy efficiency, response times, refresh rates, and overall visual quality across OLED display categories.

– helps you evaluate contrast ratios, color accuracy, brightness performance, energy efficiency, response times, refresh rates, and overall visual quality across OLED display categories. APPLICATION ADOPTION & DEVICE PENETRATION TRACKER – helps you identify OLED adoption trends across smartphones, tablets, televisions, laptops, monitors, gaming devices, automotive displays, and emerging display applications.

– helps you identify OLED adoption trends across smartphones, tablets, televisions, laptops, monitors, gaming devices, automotive displays, and emerging display applications. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & SUPPLY CHAIN INTELLIGENCE – helps you assess global OLED production capacities, yield improvements, fabrication investments, material innovations, and competitive positioning among leading panel manufacturers.

– helps you assess global OLED production capacities, yield improvements, fabrication investments, material innovations, and competitive positioning among leading panel manufacturers. AUTOMOTIVE DISPLAY INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – helps you uncover growth opportunities in digital cockpits, infotainment systems, instrument clusters, transparent displays, and next-generation vehicle human-machine interface technologies.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities in digital cockpits, infotainment systems, instrument clusters, transparent displays, and next-generation vehicle human-machine interface technologies. FOLDABLE, ROLLABLE & FUTURE FORM FACTOR OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate commercialization trends, technology readiness, consumer adoption, durability improvements, and long-term market opportunities for flexible OLED-based devices.

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