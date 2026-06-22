MEDIA ADVISORY - 2026 Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Kicks Off with Official Team Brick Jersey Presentation

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Media are invited to attend the 37th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament press conference. Year after year, The Brick Invitational returns as one of world’s most premier youth hockey tournaments. Since its inception in 1990, the annual tournament has showcased North America’s top nine- and 10-year-old hockey players, with many going on to play in junior, university and professional leagues.

The press conference will welcome the 2026 team Brick Alberta roster and present them with their tournament jerseys.

Puck drop for the opening game is on Sunday, June 28 at 7:30 a.m. at the West Edmonton Ice Palace, between the Detroit Jr. Red Wings and Team Brick Alberta. The tournament runs from June 28 to July 5, with the Brick Cup Championship game at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

Fans are also invited to attend the Brickley’s Showdown on Saturday, July 4 at 9:10 a.m. This Canada vs USA All-Star game will feature top players from the tournament, including two forwards and one defence player from each of the teams not in the championship game.

WHO: For all tournament updates, including up to date standings, game results and livestream feeds, visit www.brickhockey.ca

Craig Styles, Chair, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

WHEN: Friday, June 26, 2026 (MST)

8:00 a.m. – Breakfast begins (open to media)

9:00 a.m. – Press conference begins

WHERE: Glendale Golf and Country Club

12410 199 St NW, Edmonton, AB, T5V 1T4