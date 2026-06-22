Repeat Offender Convicted of Unlicensed Gas Appliance Work in Ontario Homes

Toronto, ON, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Spearing has been found guilty of multiple counts of working on gas appliances while being uncertified and acting as a contractor when not registered.

Spearing was convicted on multiple counts. In two cases, the work was left with such immediate hazards that the local gas utility had to be called to shut off the gas supply to protect the residents.

This is the third prosecution that Robert Spearing has faced for similar reasons. He has not held a valid certification to perform fuels work for households since 1996. Sentencing is scheduled for July 17, 2026.

“Contractors without a valid certification or registration with TSSA are operating illegally,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of the Fuel Safety at TSSA. “None of their work, equipment or qualifications are audited or verified by TSSA. Hiring these fuels scammers can lead to serious risks, including carbon monoxide poisoning and other harmful consequences.”

Under Ontario law, maintenance of furnaces and fuel-fired appliances must be performed by TSSA-registered contractors. All registered contractors are required to hire TSSA-certified gas technicians who have extensive training and are qualified to perform fuels work safely.

Before hiring a contractor for fuel-related work, members of the public are encouraged to search for and verify registered contractors using TSSA’s online Authorized Heating Fuel Contractors Lookup Tool.

When approached by fraudulent fuels workers, consumers should report them to TSSA. TSSA is committed to investigating these reports and taking legal action when necessary. Reporting illegal workers can help save others from fuels scams.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.