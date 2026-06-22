Oliveda International, Inc. Announces Launch of World’s First Waterless Skincare Line for Babies and Moms Based on the Olive Tree

SANTA MONICA, CA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) today announced that its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary is launching the world’s first waterless skincare line for babies and moms based around the olive tree.

Mediterranean civilizations—including ancient cultures like the Egyptians and Greeks—have relied on the olive tree and olive oil for the care of infants and mothers for more than 4,000 years. Historic beauty and wellness traditions cherished by figures like Cleopatra, Minerva and Athena harnessed the rich, nourishing properties of olive oil. Olive Tree People Inc. draws upon these historic roots to develop the world’s first waterless skincare line for babies and mothers based on the olive tree.

"The magic lies not in the formulation of beauty products, but in the uniqueness of the raw materials—which, in the case of our Baby & Mom products, are derived from the olive tree for 77% to 95% of their composition," says Thomas Lommel, founder and CEO of Olive Tree People.

"We are blessed—and recognize the accompanying responsibility—to build upon formulas and raw materials that have been proven over more than 4,000 years and were used in the daily beauty routines of figures like Cleopatra, Minerva, and Athena. It is a gift from heaven. I am convinced that the key to a modern, sustainable, and successful future lies in relearning from ancient traditions and carrying them forward."

On Monday, June 22, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PDT, Olive Tree People will host the world’s largest baby shower event, celebrating the "Baby & Mom" ​​waterless beauty line from Oliveda alongside over 1,000 "Baby Olive Trees" and many other products. Precedence Research projects the global baby skincare market to reach $17.87 billion in 2025 and $31.14 billion in 2035, while Insight ACE reports an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% for the waterless beauty sector.

“I am convinced that the Oliveda baby and mom line—as well as upcoming product launches in 2026 (particularly in October 2026) and the Demeter certification of our olive groves—will make an extraordinary contribution to our progress toward a planned Nasdaq listing in 2027,” added Mr. Lommel.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

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