BRCB INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (“Black Rock Coffee”) (NASDAQ: BRCB). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants, in their Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Black Rock Coffee’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Black Rock Coffee’s new store openings were leading to a cannibalization of its existing services and revenue; (2) Black Rock Coffee overstated the manner in which its expansion strategy was tailored to avoid “sales transfer”; and (3) as a result of “sales transfer,” Black Rock Coffee’s financial results were materially impacted.

If you purchased Black Rock Coffee shares between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/black-rock-coffee-bar for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 17, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com