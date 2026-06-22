Culpeper Launches "Road to Revolution" Heritage Storytelling Campaign for America 250 Commemoration

Culpeper, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CULPEPER, VA

Culpeper Tourism and Town Economic Development announced the launch of the "Road to Revolution" Heritage Storytelling Campaign, a regional tourism initiative designed to position Culpeper as a premier destination for heritage travel during America's 250th anniversary commemoration.

Supported through the Virginia Tourism Corporation's VA250 Tourism Marketing Program, the campaign will showcase Culpeper's connections to the nation's founding while encouraging visitors to explore the community's historic sites, museums, downtown district, restaurants, shops, and special events.

Through a coordinated mix of regional advertising, digital storytelling, public relations outreach, and tourism collateral, the campaign will highlight Culpeper's significant role in America's Revolutionary era and encourage travelers to explore the community during one of the most historic years in the nation's history.

"Culpeper's story is America's story," said Paige Read, Director of Culpeper Tourism and Town Economic Development. "From the Culpeper Minutemen and the Culpeper Resolves to George Washington's early surveying work in our region, our community played an important role in the nation's founding. This campaign allows us to share those stories while inviting visitors to experience everything that makes Culpeper a unique destination."

The campaign includes a six week storytelling initiative highlighting significant people, places, and events connected to Culpeper's Revolutionary era history. Featured stories will focus on the Culpeper Minutemen, the Culpeper Resolves of 1774, George Washington's early career in Culpeper County, Revolutionary War troop movements, and other local narratives that helped shape Virginia's role in the fight for independence.

The initiative is being developed through the Culpeper VA250 Committee, a collaborative coalition of local heritage, civic, and community organizations dedicated to commemorating America's 250th anniversary. Committee partners include the Museum of Culpeper History, Historic Germanna, the Culpeper chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution, and other community stakeholders who are contributing historical expertise, promotional support, and collaborative programming to enhance the visitor experience.

According to Virginia Tourism Corporation research, heritage travelers are among the most engaged visitor segments, seeking authentic experiences that combine history, culture, dining, shopping, and exploration. The Road to Revolution campaign is designed to leverage those interests while strengthening Culpeper's long term position as a heritage tourism destination.

The campaign will run throughout the summer travel season, positioning Culpeper as a premier heritage tourism destination during the America 250 commemoration. Signature experiences, including the community's annual Fourth of July celebration and the Founders Dinner series at Historic Salubria, will be promoted alongside Culpeper's museums, historic sites, downtown businesses, and cultural attractions.

By encouraging visitors to engage with the community's rich history while enjoying local dining, shopping, and entertainment, the campaign aims to drive visitation, support local businesses, and strengthen Culpeper's reputation as a destination where history comes to life.

For more information about visiting Culpeper and upcoming America 250 programming, visit https://culpeperva250.com/.

About Culpeper Tourism

Culpeper Tourism is responsible for promoting and marketing Culpeper as an attractive travel destination, enhancing the community's public image as a dynamic place to visit, live, work, and play. Through the impact of travel, Culpeper Tourism helps strengthen the local economy and create opportunities for residents and businesses throughout the community. https://visitculpeperva.com/

About Virginia Tourism Corporation

Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency responsible for promoting Virginia as a premier travel destination and enhancing quality of life through tourism. Through marketing, partnership programs, destination development initiatives, and research, VTC works to increase visitation, strengthen local economies, and showcase Virginia's rich history, culture, outdoor recreation, culinary experiences, and unique destinations. For more information, visit www.Virginia.org or www.vatc.org.

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Contact Info



Nicole Warner | Town of Culpeper, VA

nwarner@culpeperva.gov