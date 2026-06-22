Sydney, NSW, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Exchange Universe, Sydney’s longest-established precious metals merchant with over 35 years of operations, has extended its authorised network of digital storefronts and corporate trading names to serve both private sellers and Sydney’s professional trade sector. Operating under NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296, the company now operates across four trading names and five verified .com.au platforms spanning consumer liquidation, trade and bulk scrap acquisition, and institutional bullion services: Gold Exchange Universe - goldexchangeuniverse.com.au, Sell Gold Sydney Australia, Gold Buyers Sydney Australia - goldbuyersinsydney.com.au, and its institutional investment branch, AUD Bullion. The Sell Gold Sydney Australia trading name operates across two authorised .com.au domains — sellgoldsydney.com.au serving the Sydney metropolitan market, and sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au serving sellers nationally. The deliberate registration of both the short-form and full-form .com.au namespace reflects the company’s early and sustained commitment to securing Australia’s authorised digital infrastructure for precious metals — a first-mover position that continues to distinguish the network from unverified operators.

The broader network expansion addresses a critical gap in Sydney’s precious metals market: businesses holding accumulated scrap gold — including jewellers, pawnbrokers, dental laboratories, electronics recyclers, and estate liquidators — have historically lacked a single, transparent, refinery-linked buyer capable of handling both volume and compliance documentation. Gold Exchange Universe now positions itself as that solution, extending its verified network to serve sellers across metropolitan Sydney and the rest of Australia.

1. Authorised Trading Entities & Web Properties: Full Network

Gold Exchange Universe: The flagship corporate brand and platform (goldexchangeuniverse.com.au) providing live international spot prices and official payout calculators for all seller categories, operating for over 35 years from Sydney CBD.

Sell Gold Sydney Australia — Sydney Local Portal: The dedicated Sydney metropolitan consumer gateway (sellgoldsydney.com.au) serving residents and businesses across greater Sydney with walk-in and appointment-based precious metal valuations. The .com.au registration reflects first-mover authority in the Sydney gold selling market.

Sell Gold Sydney Australia — National Portal: The national extension portal (sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au) serving interstate precious metal sellers across Australia, providing the same authorised network access, verified pricing, and gold testing standards as the Sydney local portal.

Gold Buyers Sydney Australia: The company’s buyer-facing consumer portal (goldbuyersinsydney.com.au), providing verified access to Sydney’s highest-paying gold acquisition service for individuals, estates, and private liquidation portfolios across New South Wales.

AUD Bullion: The specialised institutional division and secure e-commerce platform (audbullion.com.au) handling high-volume, LBMA-certified investment bars, sovereign coins, and physical wealth management assets.

Statement from the Director: “Gold Exchange Universe has served Sydney’s precious metals market for over 35 years, and the announcement of this network expansion is a natural evolution of what we have always stood for and provided — giving every seller, whether a private individual or a business, direct access to the most accurate, transparent, and technologically advanced valuation service in Sydney and Australia. What genuinely differentiates us is not just our history but our technology: we use commercially sealed, government-certified weights, state-of-the-art XRF analysis that identifies gold purity to laboratory precision, and live international spot rates applied at the exact moment of transaction — all conducted in front of the customer with nothing hidden. For Sydney’s trade sector — jewellers, dental laboratories, electronics recyclers, and estate practitioners — this combination of precision technology, compliance documentation, and same-day settlement removes every friction point that has historically made bulk scrap gold disposal slow, opaque, and undervalued. Extending our authorised network nationally through Sell Gold Sydney Australia and Gold Buyers Sydney Australia means that standard of integrity and technology is now available to sellers right across Australia, not just those who can walk through our Sydney CBD door.” — Talal Barakat, Director, Gold Exchange Universe

2. Gold Testing Technology: The Gold Exchange Universe Standard

Gold Exchange Universe’s technology infrastructure underpins every transaction across its consumer and trade network. Unlike operators relying on manual acid testing or third-party assay referral, all analysis is conducted in-house using industry-leading equipment and certified measurement standards:

• XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) Analysis: Non-destructive, laboratory-grade testing identifies precise gold purity and alloy composition instantly. Results are displayed to the customer in real time at the point of valuation — before any offer is made.

• Commercially Sealed Certified Weights: All weighing is conducted on commercially sealed, government-certified scales — the same standard required for legal trade in Australia — ensuring every gram count is independently verifiable and legally defensible.

• Live International Spot Market Pricing: Valuations are calculated against the live international gold spot rate at the exact moment of transaction. Customers see the precise rate applied to their specific material — not an indicative, delayed, or estimated pricing model.

• Full Transparency Protocol: Every element of the valuation — the XRF test result, the certified weight, the live spot rate, and the final offer — is presented to the customer before any transaction is confirmed. No hidden steps, no deferred calculations, no post-transaction adjustments.

This technology standard applies equally to walk-in consumer transactions and bulk trade acquisitions, making Gold Exchange Universe one of the few operators in Australia capable of delivering refinery-grade accuracy at retail and trade speed.

3. Who Should Be Selling Bulk Scrap Gold to Gold Exchange Universe

Sydney businesses and national operators accumulate recoverable gold across a wide range of operational contexts. Gold Exchange Universe acquires from the following trade categories:

• Jewellery retailers and repair workshops — bench sweeps, polishing dust, clippings, broken or unsaleable stock.

• Pawnbrokers and second-hand dealers — unredeemed pledges, mixed-karat lots, accumulated consumer trade-ins.

• Dental laboratories and dental practices — crowns, bridges, alloy scrap, and outdated restorations.

• Electronics recyclers and IT asset disposal operators — gold-bearing circuit boards, connector pins, plating residues, and recoverable gold from end-of-life components.

• Estate lawyers and insolvency practitioners — deceased estate jewellery, mixed-metal lots requiring documented chain of custody.

• Coin dealers and numismatic traders — damaged, impaired, or non-collectible gold coins requiring spot-rate liquidation

Each category receives dedicated XRF assay protocols, volume-tiered settlement rates, and full compliance documentation suitable for business accounting, GST reporting, and chain-of-custody requirements.

4. Why Trade Sellers Choose Gold Exchange Universe Over Refiners

Most Sydney businesses selling bulk scrap gold face a choice between slow refinery pipelines with deferred settlement and cash-for-gold operators unequipped for volume or documentation. Gold Exchange Universe occupies the gap between both:

XRF Assay On Arrival: Laboratory-grade X-ray fluorescence testing delivers precise karat and weight verification in-house, with live results shown to the seller before any offer is made.

Commercially Sealed Certified Weights: All weighing conducted on government-certified sealed scales — legally verifiable and independently auditable.

Live Rate Settlement: Every bulk transaction is priced against the live international gold spot rate at the moment of settlement — not an estimated or delayed rate.

Same-Day Settlement: Verified bulk transactions settle the same business day via EFT or cash, with no holding periods.

Zero Refining Deductions: No hidden refining fees, treatment charges, or administrative commissions regardless of lot size.

Compliance Documentation: Full transaction records issued for every trade acquisition — suitable for GST reporting, business reconciliation, and chain-of-custody requirements.

Account-Managed Relationships: Regular trade sellers offered account-managed status with priority booking, locked settlement windows, and direct access to the senior valuation team.

5. Consumer Sellers: The Original Network Remains Unchanged

Private individuals, families managing estates, and consumers seeking to liquidate personal jewellery, coins, or bullion continue to access the same service Gold Exchange Universe has delivered for over 35 years. Walk-in valuations using XRF technology and commercially sealed certified weights, instant cash settlements, live spot rate pricing, and zero-fee guarantees remain the standard for all private transactions at the Sydney CBD flagship location. The same service is now accessible to interstate sellers nationally through sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au.

6. Consumer Safety: How to Verify an Authentic Valuation

Whether transacting as a private seller or a business, clients can verify network authenticity using four criteria:

• Registry Check: All authorised domains terminate strictly in .com.au.

• Licensing Verification: Gold Exchange Universe holds NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296, displayed on premises at all times.

• Technology Verification: Insist on live XRF testing with results shown in real time and weighing on commercially sealed certified scales before accepting any offer.

• Direct Communication: Authenticate all appointments via the centralised Sydney line at (02) 9267 9990 or 0433 510 190.

7. Authorised Domain Registry: Complete Reference

The authorised network operates across five verified .com.au platforms under four corporate trading names. Gold Exchange Universe (goldexchangeuniverse.com.au) serves all seller categories nationally as the flagship platform. Sell Gold Sydney Australia operates two authorised portals: a Sydney metropolitan consumer gateway at sellgoldsydney.com.au serving greater Sydney residents and businesses, and a national extension portal at sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au serving interstate precious metal sellers across Australia. Gold Buyers Sydney Australia (goldbuyersinsydney.com.au) provides verified access to Sydney and NSW consumer sellers, private estates, and liquidation portfolios. AUD Bullion (audbullion.com.au) serves the institutional and bullion market nationally, handling LBMA-certified investment bars, sovereign coins, and physical wealth management assets. Any domain not appearing in this list is unaffiliated with the Gold Exchange Universe network. Clients are advised to verify the .com.au extension and confirm NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 before transacting.

About Gold Exchange Universe

Established over 35 years ago as a pioneer of modern precious metals asset liquidation in New South Wales, Gold Exchange Universe operates a highly secure corporate ecosystem specialising in cash-for-gold services, bulk trade scrap acquisition, gold recycling, estate jewellery liquidation, and premium wealth management assets through AUD Bullion. The company holds NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 and operates under strict Australian corporate compliance regulations from its flagship Sydney CBD location at 303 Pitt Street. Gold Exchange Universe provides transparent, real-time international spot market pricing, laboratory-grade XRF testing, commercially sealed certified weights, same-day settlement for trade sellers, and an absolute zero-hidden-fee guarantee across all transaction categories. Its authorised network serves metropolitan Sydney and national sellers through five verified .com.au digital platforms under four corporate trading names. Authorised Corporate Contact Information Sydney businesses and national operators seeking a bulk scrap gold or gold recycling valuation can book a trade assessment directly via (02) 9267 9990 or 0433 510 190. Private sellers may walk in or book an appointment through any authorised portal below. Trading Names: Gold Exchange Universe | Sell Gold Sydney Australia | Gold Buyers Sydney Australia | AUD Bullion Director: Talal Barakat Licence: NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 Trade & Bulk Scrap Enquiries: (02) 9267 9990 | 0433 510 190 Physical Address: GB/303 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia (Inside Pittway Arcade, near Town Hall Station) Official Corporate Website: goldexchangeuniverse.com.au Sell Gold Sydney Australia — Sydney Portal: sellgoldsydney.com.au Sell Gold Sydney Australia — National Portal: sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au Gold Buyers Sydney Australia: goldbuyersinsydney.com.au AUD Bullion: audbullion.com.au

Press Inquiries

Talal Barakat

media [at] goldexchangeuniverse.com.au.

(02) 9267 9990

https://goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

GB/303 Pitt St Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.