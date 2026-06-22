CambriLearn expands CambriCommunity, its student socialisation programme

Johannesburg, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CambriLearn, an online school teaching students across over 100 countries and over 80,000 graduated students, has set out how CambriCommunity, its student community programme, works. The programme is the school's answer to the question its families field most often: how does a child who learns from home make friends?

CambriLearn Online School

Since it launched, students have started more than 500 interest-based clubs and groups inside CambriCommunity, and more than 100,000 interactions now take place there each day. They also meet in person, at organised events and at spaces that partner organisations open to CambriLearn families.

Socialisation is the first concern most parents raise when they consider online schooling, and the worry is fair. A child who studies from home does not pass classmates in a corridor or fall into a friendship by sitting at the next desk. CambriCommunity is the school's way of organising those connections.

Inside the school, students join an online community built around their interests. A pupil in Lagos who loves creative writing can workshop a story with a pupil in Lisbon. The groups span coding, art, debating and reading, so a child's social circle grows out of what they care about.

The school also organises meetups and events that bring families who first met online into the same room. Students who have spent months talking in a club often find they live closer than they realised.

Alongside its own events, CambriLearn is building a roster of partners that open their spaces and activities to families, with new organisations joining each week. Virgin Active is one of them, giving families somewhere to meet and train outside study hours.

"Parents ask how their children will make friends, and it is a fair question," a CambriLearn spokesperson said. "We built CambriCommunity so we could give them a proper answer. Students find each other through a shared interest, talk most days, and meet up in person at events near them. Friendships that start there tend to last."

More on the programme is available at cambrilearn.com/cambricommunity. Families considering the school can book a consultation at cambrilearn.com/online-school-consultation.

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is a leading global online school serving students across more than 100 countries. Founded on a simple conviction, your child isn't the problem, the system is , CambriLearn offers six internationally recognised curriculum pathways including the International British curriculum, South African CAPS, KABV, IEB, Pearson Edexcel, and US K-12. CambriLearn gives families the freedom to choose an education that fits their child rather than forcing their child to fit a system that was never designed for them. With consistently top-rated reviews across Google, Trustpilot, Facebook, and HelloPeter, CambriLearn has built its reputation on academic outcomes and family trust. Learn more at cambrilearn.com

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