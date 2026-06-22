Voice AI Startup Retell AI Earns No. 1 Spot on San Francisco Business Times' 2026 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area List

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retell AI , the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, today announced that the San Francisco Business Times ranked it No. 1 on its 2026 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list in the 10-24 employees category, with an impressive score of 99.04.

The recognition comes during a period of extraordinary growth for the Redwood City-based company, which has rapidly emerged as a leader in the voice AI category. Over the past 12 months, Retell AI has grown annual recurring revenue from $10 million to $60 million while maintaining a lean, highly efficient team and a culture centered on ownership, flexibility and impact.

The company's workplace philosophy emphasizes outcomes over hours worked. Employees are empowered to manage their own schedules, collaborate from anywhere for up to two weeks each year, and are evaluated based on customer and business impact rather than activity metrics. Retell also invests heavily in employee growth by providing meaningful ownership from day one, regular career development opportunities, and accelerated advancement paths for top performers.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the culture our team has intentionally built from day one," said Bing Wu, co-founder and CEO of Retell AI. "We've always believed exceptional people do their best work when they have autonomy and a strong sense of ownership. Rather than optimizing for hours worked, we focus on impact. By giving our talented builders the freedom to move quickly, grow with the company, and solve meaningful problems together, we've built an environment where innovation thrives."

Retell AI's no-code platform enables enterprises to deploy human-like AI voice agents in days rather than months. Today, customers, including the San Antonio Spurs, Motorola, Lenovo and Anker route more than 55+ million AI phone calls every month through Retell's platform. At peak volume, Retell's AI voice agents now handle more than 30 live calls every second, underscoring the rapid enterprise adoption of voice AI.

Recent customer wins also emphasize Retell's growing market momentum. The company showcased how Cents, an integrated business management platform for the laundry and dry-cleaning industry, is using Retell's voice AI technology to deliver 24/7 AI receptionists to more than 4,000 laundromat businesses across the U.S. The deployment is already resolving 75% of calls without human intervention, highlighting how businesses are increasingly embedding voice AI into everyday operations. Retell has also expanded its educational initiatives around responsible AI deployment, helping enterprises navigate evolving compliance requirements as AI-powered customer interactions become mainstream.

As the $400 billion contact center industry undergoes a significant transformation, Retell AI is emerging as one of the defining companies shaping the future of customer engagement. With AI adoption in contact centers still in its early stages, the company is well-positioned to help enterprises transition from legacy call center models to intelligent, always-on customer experiences.

Retell is hiring, more details here https://www.retellai.com/careers .

View the full list of the Bay Area’s Best Places to Work here: https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/c/the-bay-areas-best-places-to-work.html .

The Best Places to Work Awards recognize local employers that have gone above and beyond to create an outstanding workplace culture. The rankings are based on confidential surveys conducted by its partner, Quantum Workplace, of employees that measure success in team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication, and more. Only the top-scoring companies in the region earn a spot on the list. The Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (10-24 employees) list includes companies with 10-24 employees working in the Greater Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma.

About Retell AI

Retell AI is the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, helping corporate call centers automate tier-one calls using AI voice agents that are indistinguishable from humans. Retell's platform reduces labor costs, improves first-call resolution, and frees up human agents to focus on complex or sensitive issues. With rapid no-code deployment and high configurability, enterprises can launch Retell's fully automated voice agents in days—not months. Retell serves thousands of businesses and now powers 55+ million real-time AI phone calls every month. Learn more at retellai.com .

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing PR

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24ded9e5-aa90-44ea-988b-8bf0141ce8ae