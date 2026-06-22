Eva Live Targets Cybersecurity Aggressively, Standing Up an Internal Task Force to Meet AI Industry Needs

Through its Eva Defense subsidiary, Eva Live is forming a dedicated internal cybersecurity task force to move hard and fast on acquisitions and partnerships

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) (“Eva Live” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on artificial intelligence and digital innovation, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eva Defense Inc. (“Eva Defense”), is aggressively targeting cybersecurity — standing up a dedicated internal task force to acquire and partner with the companies building the future of AI-powered digital defense. This is not an incremental step. The Company believes cybersecurity is where the AI race will be decided, and Eva Defense intends to be at the front of it.

At the center of the effort is a newly formed internal cybersecurity task force — a focused team charged with identifying high-value targets, evaluating proprietary technologies, and moving quickly on acquisitions and partnerships. The Company believes the task force is built to do one thing: meet the real, urgent needs of the AI industry and close the security blind spots that current solutions leave exposed.

Eva Defense is going all-in. Building on its launch earlier this month across drone, autonomous systems, and defense technologies, the subsidiary is now turning up the volume — actively hunting for companies developing AI-driven threat detection, automated incident response, network and cloud security, identity protection, and intelligent security operations.

Management believes artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of cybersecurity. As attackers weaponize automation and AI to strike faster and harder than ever, the Company believes the only credible defense is AI that fights back in real time — detecting, predicting, and neutralizing threats at machine speed. Eva Defense intends to own that fight.

The global cybersecurity market is widely projected to grow substantially over the coming years as enterprises, governments, and critical-infrastructure operators race to protect their data, systems, and operations. Eva Defense intends to drive straight into the heart of that market — the segment where artificial intelligence and automation are not a feature, but the weapon.

“Let me be clear: we are not dipping a toe in cybersecurity — we are going on the offensive, and we have stood up a dedicated task force to do it,” said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live. “AI isn’t just changing how companies operate; it is deciding who survives the next wave of attacks. The AI industry has real needs and real blind spots, and we built this task force to attack them head-on. We believe cybersecurity is the single biggest frontier for AI, and through Eva Defense we intend to move aggressively to build a platform engineered to compete and win in one of the fastest-growing segments of the global technology market.”

Eva Defense intends to move quickly and decisively, targeting acquisition and partnership candidates with proprietary technologies, intellectual property portfolios, established customer relationships, and scalable business models. The Company believes the cybersecurity sector is fragmented and ripe for consolidation — and intends to be the one consolidating.

A Direct Call to Cybersecurity Innovators

Eva Defense is opening its doors now. The Company is actively calling on cybersecurity founders, management teams, technology leaders, and prospective partners to come to the table to explore acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic collaborations. If you are building the future of AI-driven security, Eva Defense wants to talk — and the time to move is now. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out through the media contact listed below.

“The convergence of AI, automation, and security is, in our view, the opportunity of this generation — and we have no intention of watching it from the sidelines,” continued Boulette. “Our objective is to build Eva Defense into a serious force in this ecosystem through bold, decisive acquisitions and partnerships. To the innovators out there: bring us your best technology, and let’s build something that wins.”

Eva Defense’s charge into cybersecurity is a direct extension of Eva Live’s strategy of attacking high-growth technology sectors where artificial intelligence can be a decisive competitive advantage. The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding strategic initiatives involving Eva Defense as developments occur.

About EVA Live, Inc.

EVA Live, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence-driven technology company focused on digital advertising automation, intelligent quoting solutions, and data-driven customer acquisition. The company’s proprietary platforms enable businesses to automate marketing decisions, improve efficiency, and scale customer engagement through real-time AI optimization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe” “target”, “budget”, “may”, “can”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “seeks”, or “scheduled to” and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company’s United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Media Inquiries:

Javan Khazali

Phone: 310-229-5981

Email: info@eva.live

Website: @eva.live

Instagram: @eva.liveinc

Facebook: @evaliveinc

X: @evaliveinc1

LinkedIn: @eva-live

Youtube: @evaliveinc