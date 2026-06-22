Stanley Consultants Appoints Chris Yunker as Director of Analytics and Resiliency

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Consultants, a global engineering firm, today announced the appointment of Chris Yunker as Director of Analytics and Resiliency, where he will lead the firm's Resilient Analytics division. Resilient Analytics serves a broad spectrum of clients, including state departments of transportation, municipalities, metropolitan planning organizations and private sector partners—with customized, practical and adaptable resilience strategies that improve infrastructure performance, reliability and longevity in a climate-challenged world.

In his role, Yunker will drive growth, advance practice capabilities and shape the strategic direction of Stanley’s resiliency offerings for clients, working in close coordination with operations and business development teams to deliver data-driven, forward-thinking solutions that improve communities and infrastructure.

"Chris brings exactly the combination of strategic vision and operational expertise that our Resilient Analytics division requires," said Jennifer Wozniak, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer and Chief of Staff. "His leadership will strengthen our resiliency offerings and maintain alignment with the evolving needs of clients and communities across the globe."

Yunker brings a proven track record in resiliency strategy development and execution, program management and client engagement, with leadership experience spanning state agencies and public energy utilities. He holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, San Diego. Yunker is a registered professional engineer in Mechanical Engineering and a Certified Energy Manager through the Association of Energy Engineers.

ABOUT STANLEY CONSULTANTS

Improving Lives Since 1913. Stanley Consultants is a values-based, purpose-driven, employee-owned global engineering firm with more than 110 years of experience helping clients solve complex infrastructure and energy challenges. Stanley partners with clients across power generation and delivery, water, transportation, industrial facilities, data centers and federal markets to plan, design, manage and optimize capital projects—integrating advanced climate modeling and analytics to help clients understand risk, prioritize investments and deliver resilient infrastructure that performs today and into the future. For more information, visit www.stanleyconsultants.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Stanley Consultants

yountheather@stanleygroup.com

http://www.stanleyconsultants.com