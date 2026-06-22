HII Awarded $418 Million Contract to Continue Supporting Fleet Operational Readiness for the U.S. Navy

MCLEAN, Va., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), America’s largest military shipbuilder, has been awarded a $418 million contract to repair and maintain shipboard-based elevators on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and amphibious ships, supporting the fleet’s operational readiness.

Under the five-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), HII’s Mission Technologies division will provide engineering, maintenance and technical repair support for the elevators, cargo handling equipment and associated systems installed on the ships.

“Ensuring that essential operational systems — including shipboard elevators — run reliably is central to meeting the readiness needs of our U.S. sailors and Marines,” said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group. “We look forward to applying four decades of Elevator Support Unit experience to safeguard the performance of these systems and ensure they are reliable, resilient and fully capable of supporting the fleet.”

HII’s Mission Technologies will also conduct sailor training to promote self-sufficiency at sea and provide rapid response fly-away teams that deploy globally to ensure complex maintenance and repairs are completed safely and effectively.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://www.hii.com/news/hii-awarded-418-million-contract-to-continue-supporting-fleet-operational-readiness-for-the-us-navy.

Building on more than 40 years of Elevator Support Unit experience, the team will apply lessons learned to ensure consistent high-quality, rapid-response and affordable sustainment services for the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

Work will be performed within the continental United States, outside the continental United States and at forward-deployed locations around the world.

HII currently maintains and modernizes the vast majority of the U.S. Navy’s fleet. The team employs a holistic approach to life-cycle maritime defense systems, from small watercraft to submarines, surface combatants and aircraft carriers, to ensure a high state of readiness.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6006a2f1-709b-4f25-9cda-c354870a7b54