Mint Innovation Names Gen. Robert B. Neller, USMC (Ret.), as Strategic Advisor

SYDNEY, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Innovation, the critical minerals recovery company recovering copper, gold, silver, and other high-value metals from electronic waste, today announced the appointment of General Robert B. Neller, USMC (Ret.), former 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, as a Strategic Advisor.

A 44-year veteran of the U.S. military, Gen. Neller will advise Global President Matt Bedingfield and Mint's leadership team as the company grows in the United States and deepens its engagement with defense, government, and institutional audiences.

"Mint built a different way to refine critical metals, one that's cleaner, smaller, and closer to where the metal is needed,” said Matt Bedingfield, Global President, Mint Innovation. “As we grow into the United States, Gen. Neller brings the judgment, the relationships, and the standards that will help us do that the right way."

Global demand for refined copper and other critical metals is outpacing the industry's ability to supply it cleanly and close to where it's needed. Traditional smelting is large, slow, and geographically concentrated. Mint was founded in 2016 to offer a different model, and it's now scaling, with operations across Australia and New Zealand and a first U.S. commercial facility under construction in Longview, Texas.

Gen. Neller's appointment marks the next chapter in that growth.

“How a country sources and refines its critical materials is not a small question,” said Gen. Robert B. Neller, USMC (Ret.), 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps. “It touches manufacturing, energy, and national security all at once. Mint is doing serious work on the answer, and I’m glad to help as the company grows in the United States.”