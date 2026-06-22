Mint Innovation Names Gen. Robert B. Neller, USMC (Ret.), as Strategic Advisor

SYDNEY, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Innovation, the critical minerals recovery company recovering copper, gold, silver, and other high-value metals from electronic waste, today announced the appointment of General Robert B. Neller, USMC (Ret.), former 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, as a Strategic Advisor.
A 44-year veteran of the U.S. military, Gen. Neller will advise Global President Matt Bedingfield and Mint's leadership team as the company grows in the United States and deepens its engagement with defense, government, and institutional audiences.
"Mint built a different way to refine critical metals, one that's cleaner, smaller, and closer to where the metal is needed,” said Matt Bedingfield, Global President, Mint Innovation. “As we grow into the United States, Gen. Neller brings the judgment, the relationships, and the standards that will help us do that the right way."
Global demand for refined copper and other critical metals is outpacing the industry's ability to supply it cleanly and close to where it's needed. Traditional smelting is large, slow, and geographically concentrated. Mint was founded in 2016 to offer a different model, and it's now scaling, with operations across Australia and New Zealand and a first U.S. commercial facility under construction in Longview, Texas.
Gen. Neller's appointment marks the next chapter in that growth.
“How a country sources and refines its critical materials is not a small question,” said Gen. Robert B. Neller, USMC (Ret.), 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps. “It touches manufacturing, energy, and national security all at once. Mint is doing serious work on the answer, and I’m glad to help as the company grows in the United States.”
Gen. Neller served as the 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps from 2015 to 2019, capping a 44-year career in the United States military. A career infantry officer with combat service in Panama, Somalia, and Iraq, he commanded at every level from platoon to the 3rd Marine Division and held senior joint assignments, including Deputy Commanding General for Multi-National Force–West in Iraq's Anbar Province and J3 of the Joint Staff. He retired from active duty in 2019 and is based in the Austin, Texas area.
About Mint Innovation
Founded in 2016, Mint Innovation is a critical minerals recovery company that extracts copper, gold, silver, and other high-value metals from electronic waste using a proprietary low-carbon hydrometallurgical process. Designed for deployment in compact, city-scale facilities, Mint’s technology offers a domestic alternative to traditional smelting and keeps high-value metals in local supply chains. The company produced the industry’s first certified batch of closed-loop recycled copper in partnership with HP and is building its first U.S. commercial facility in Longview, Texas. Mint was recognised as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer in 2022 and won the 2023 InnovationAus Awards for Advanced Manufacturing. For more information, visit www.mint.bio.