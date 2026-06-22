Regulatory announcement no 12: Stabilisation measures taken

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

This announcement does not constitute an offering circular, or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”) and nothing herein shall be construed as an offering of securities. The offer to acquire securities pursuant to the offering of shares in InstallatørGruppen A/S (“InstallatørGruppen” or the “Company”) will be made, and any investment decision by an investor should be made, solely on the basis of information that is contained in the offering circular or prospectus, which is made generally available in Denmark in connection with the offering. Copies of the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, may be obtained by persons in Denmark and in certain other jurisdictions, subject to certain restrictions, through the website of InstallatørGruppen as set forth elsewhere in this announcement.

Stabilisation measures taken

With reference to company announcement no. 3 – 2026 dated 11 June 2026 regarding the beginning of the stabilisation period following the initial public offering and admission to trading of the shares of InstallatørGruppen A/S (“InstallatørGruppen” or the “Company”) on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (the “Offering”), the Company has received notification that DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige acting as stabilisation manager (the “Stabilisation Manager”) in the Offering, has taken the stabilisation measures set out in the below notification with respect to the shares of InstallatørGruppen.

Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

mk@i-g.dk

Head of Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.

Important information

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus as defined by the Prospectus Regulation and nothing herein contains an offering of securities. No one should purchase any securities in InstallatørGruppen, except on the basis of information in the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, published by the Company in connection with the offering and admission of shares to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Copies of the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, are available on the website of the Company, subject to certain restrictions.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful and the announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into such jurisdictions.

This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the “United States”). This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. Any securities sold in the United States will be sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or pursuant to another available exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In any member state of the European Economic Area (“EEA Member State”), other than Denmark, this communication is only addressed to, and is only directed at, investors in that EEA Member State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus, including qualified investors, within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, the announcement is for distribution only to, and is directed only at, qualified investors within the meaning of Paragraph 15, Part 1, Schedule 1 of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024/105, who are persons: (i) falling within the definition of “investment professionals” in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”); (ii) who are high net worth companies as described in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) to whom such investment or investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”).

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by anyone who is not a Relevant Person. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, to be published relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by any of ABG Sundal Collier Denmark, filial af ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Norge, DNB Carnegie, Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, Filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (PUBL), Sverige (collectively, the “Managers”) or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents as to the accuracy or completeness or verification of the information contained in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted therefrom), and nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by any of them in this respect, whether as to the past or future. The information in this announcement is subject to change. None of the Managers or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents assume any responsibility for its accuracy, completeness, or verification and accordingly they disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any and all liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement or any such statement.

The Managers and their affiliates are acting exclusively for the Company and the selling shareholders and no one else in connection with the offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company and any selling shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the offering, the Managers and any of their affiliates, acting as investors for their own accounts, may purchase shares and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell or otherwise deal for their own accounts in such shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the offering or otherwise. Accordingly, references in the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, to the shares being offered, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or acquisition, placing or dealing by, such Managers and any of their affiliates acting as investors for their own accounts. The Managers do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

Stabilisation

In connection with the offering, DNB Carnegie (the Stabilisation Manager) (or persons acting on behalf of the Managers) may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, overallot securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager (or persons acting on behalf of the Managers) will undertake stabilisation. Any stabilisation action may begin on or after the date of commencement of trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen and, if begun, may end at any time, but it must end no later than 30 calendar days after the date of commencement of trading of the shares in the Company.

Information to Distributors

EEA Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended (“MiFID II”); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the “MiFID II Product Governance Requirements”), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any “manufacturer” (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in the Company have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the shares in the Company are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the “Positive Target Market”). Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in the Company is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom (the “Negative Target Market,” and together with the Positive Target Market, the “Target Market Assessment”). The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the Managers will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients or eligible counterparties (except for a public offering to investors in Denmark conducted pursuant to a separate prospectus that has been approved by and registered with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority).

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to, the shares in the Company. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the shares in the Company and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the “UK Product Governance Requirements”), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any “manufacturer” (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in the Company have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the shares in the Company are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels (the “Positive UK Target Market”). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, “distributors” (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in the Company is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom (the “Negative UK Target Market,” and together with the Positive UK Target Market, the “UK Target Market Assessment”). The UK Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, the Managers will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties in the United Kingdom.

For the avoidance of doubt, the UK Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapter 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in the Company.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in the Company and determining appropriate distribution channels.



Attachment: Mid-stabilisation period notice

Further to company announcement no. 3 – 2026 dated 11 June 2026 regarding the beginning of the stabilisation period following the initial public offering and admission to trading of the shares of InstallatørGruppen A/S on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige (Jens Plenov, telephone +45 40 41 90 29), acting as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the Offering, has undertaken the following stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) and Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), as amended, and Commission Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilisation measures.

The securities Issuer InstallatørGruppen A/S Securities Shares (ISIN: DK0064982565) Offering size 70,000,000 shares of nominal value DKK 1 each Offer price DKK 15 per share Associated securities N/A Market Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE) Ticker IG Stabilisation Manager DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige Stabilisation period expected to start on 11 June 2026 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than 10 July 2026 Maximum size of overallotment facility 10,499,850 shares

Daily stabilisation transactions

Stabilisation Date Price (lowest) Price (highest) Price (weighted average) Quantity Market value (DKK) Market 2026-06-11 12.7900 15.0000 14.3667 4,243,293 60,962,118 XCSE 2026-06-12 13.4000 14.0000 13.8968 926,384 12,873,773 XCSE 2026-06-15 13.8700 14.0000 13.9366 511,667 7,130,898 XCSE 2026-06-16 13.8400 14.2000 14.0616 355,988 5,005,761 XCSE 2026-06-17 13.7800 14.0600 13.9717 542,745 7,583,070 XCSE 2026-06-18 13.9000 13.9200 13.9140 155,400 2,162,236 XCSE 2026-06-19 13.8000 14.0000 13.8390 392,612 5,433,357 XCSE



