Newo.ai to Unveil Zero-Hallucination Architecture Voice AI for Call Centers at CCW 2026

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newo.ai , the Voice AI platform for customer contact centers, today announced that its AI employees have surpassed a 99.6% Lead Success Score (LSS) for the first time, a benchmark for how reliably an AI agent completes the core business task on a live call without losing revenue. Newo will demonstrate the technology behind the result through live, unscripted conversations at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, June 22–25 at Caesars Forum.

The result comes from an internal analysis of 100,000 calls, using two independent evaluation methods. An AI assessor scored every session against the official LSS protocol, while human assessors independently reviewed a selected sample in two industries with high stakes for accuracy and booking integrity: medical orthodontics and restaurants. Across both methods, LSS exceeded 99.6% for the first time, with AI and human scoring in agreement. At that level, fewer than four of every 1,000 sessions with clear purchase intent end in a revenue-losing error.

Newo achieved this milestone through its proprietary Zero-Hallucination Architecture, which uses dozens of AI supervisors to continuously monitor and adjust each conversation in real time, keeping responses grounded in the business's own approved information rather than letting the AI improvise.

"An AI that books a meeting incorrectly or skips a critical field during order processing isn't an asset to a contact center, it's a liability," said David Yang, Ph.D., Co-founder of Newo.ai. "In those cases, no AI is better than unreliable AI. That's the problem Newo.ai's Zero Hallucination architecture was built to solve: every response is verified during the call itself, so our AI employees never improvise on the facts that matter."

Inside the Zero-Hallucination Architecture

Newo is a white label, partner-first, Voice AI platform for CCaaS/CPaaS vendors, BPOs, and contact centers. Its AI agents answer calls, route inquiries accurately, book appointments, and process orders in real time across voice, SMS, chat, and messaging. Built on third-generation voice-to-voice technology, it speaks with genuine emotion, ultra-realistic delivery, and ultra-low latency of 0.5–1.4 seconds.

What sets it apart from other Voice AI systems is its proprietary Zero-Hallucination Architecture: instead of a linear pipeline where any error reaches the caller unchecked, dozens of AI supervisors verify every response mid-conversation against the business's approved information. Surpassing 99.6% as a Lead Success Score, Newo is able to provide contact centers round-the-clock coverage, flawless routing, and superior lead conversion.

Using the built-in Newo Voice AI Creator , deployment can take as little as a few minutes, with more complex contact centre environments typically going live within a few days. The tool analyzes an organization’s website, interviews business owners, and creates production-ready agents independently using Newo’s proprietary agentic engineering. Today, the platform successfully operates in 22 industries across 30 countries, supporting 90 languages and features over 200 built-in integrations with CRM, PMS, and POS systems.

What Lead Success Score measures

LSS measures the share of revenue-bearing conversations the AI handled without costing the business a sale. It is calculated only for Lead sessions, where the caller showed clear purchase intent, and is expressed as a score from 0% to 100%. An LSS of 98%, for example, means revenue was lost in 2% of those sessions.

Each session is flagged Yes-A when the agent completes the primary workflow, such as booking directly into the CRM system. It is marked Yes-B when the agent uses a fallback process that still preserves the lead, such as escalating to a human or sending an SMS for self-booking. A session is marked No when an error causes a revenue loss. Yes-A and Yes-B count as 1, No as 0, and LSS is the mean across all Lead sessions in the period.

See Newo.ai at Booth 1509

Visitors to Customer Contact Week (CCW) can visit Newo at Booth 1509, and will be able to speak directly with Newo.ai's AI employees in unscripted conversations, see multi-location deployment scenarios, and learn how the Zero-Hallucination Architecture grounds responses in approved business information. The Newo leadership team, Co-founder David Yang, Ph.D., CEO Jason Luo, and VP of Partnerships Pavel Sirotin, will be available throughout the event to discuss the platform, partnerships, and deployment opportunities.

Sophias, a Newo.ai Certified Partner specializing in call center implementations, will also be joining the team at the booth. "We saved $1.4 million for one call center by eliminating call-routing errors with Newo.ai," said Kentaro Campo, CEO of Sophias.

Attendees can schedule a meeting with the Newo.ai team at https://hubs.ly/Q04l8c9J0 .

About Newo.ai

Newo.ai is a San Francisco–born AI startup building human-like AI Receptionists and Agents for small and medium businesses. Its platform enables businesses to answer calls, book appointments, and drive revenue across voice, SMS, web chat, and messaging. Designed as a partner-first infrastructure platform, Newo.ai empowers MSPs, VoIP providers, software companies, and agencies to deploy scalable, white-label AI communication automation in minutes.

Media contact NewoPR@watersagency.com