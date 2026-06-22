PS&S Announces Six Promotions Across Northeast Operations

WARREN, N.J., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS&S, a full-service architecture, engineering, design, surveying, and environmental consulting firm with a 64-year history, today announced the promotion of Lisa DiGerolamo to Executive Vice President. The firm also announced the promotions of Daniel Caldwell, Daniel Maher, John McWilliams, Michael Newton, and Gregory Ranft to Vice President roles, recognizing their leadership and contributions across the organization’s engineering, environmental, business development, and landscape architecture practices.

Lisa DiGerolamo brings more than 38 years of experience in land development, stormwater management, transportation, and public infrastructure projects. With more than 28 years of service at PS&S, she most recently served as Senior Vice President overseeing the firm’s Site Civil and Landscape Architecture Division, including landscape architecture, land development, and transportation teams. Throughout her career, she has been involved in the design and engineering of projects for the real estate industry, public agencies, pharmaceutical companies, Fortune 500 corporations, educational facilities, and utility services companies.

“Lisa’s leadership, technical expertise, and decades of experience delivering complex infrastructure and land development projects have made a tremendous impact across our organization and for our clients,” said John Sartor, President and CEO of PS&S. “Her collaborative approach and deep understanding of our business make her exceptionally well-positioned for this role as we continue expanding our site civil and landscape architecture practice throughout NY, NJ, PA and now North Carolina, serving clients across a wide range of industries.”

"I am excited about continuing to grow within the PS&S organization and contributing as a valuable member of our talented team of professionals," said Lisa DiGerolamo, Executive Vice President of PS&S. "I am also looking forward to supporting the firm's continued regional growth and expansion of service offerings at each of our offices."

Additional promotions include Caldwell, Maher, McWilliams, Newton, and Ranft who each bring extensive leadership and technical expertise to their new Vice President roles:

Daniel Caldwell has more than 30 years of experience working in environmental compliance and business development and has supported the firm’s growth initiatives. He most recently served as the firm’s Senior Director of Business Development. Caldwell serves on the Board of the Greater Philadelphia YMCA, as President of the Moorestown Ecumenical Neighborhood (MEND) Friends of MEND Board, and as a board member of Businesses Committed to South Jersey (BCSJ). He previously served as Chair of the Burlington County Workforce Investment Board and served on the Mansfield Township, N.J., Environmental Commission Compliance Review from 2004 to 2023.

has more than 30 years of experience working in environmental compliance and business development and has supported the firm’s growth initiatives. He most recently served as the firm’s Senior Director of Business Development. Caldwell serves on the Board of the Greater Philadelphia YMCA, as President of the Moorestown Ecumenical Neighborhood (MEND) Friends of MEND Board, and as a board member of Businesses Committed to South Jersey (BCSJ). He previously served as Chair of the Burlington County Workforce Investment Board and served on the Mansfield Township, N.J., Environmental Commission Compliance Review from 2004 to 2023. Daniel Maher, RLA, LLA, ISA has more than 13 years of experience in site design and project development across residential, commercial, and urban design projects. He most recently served as the firm’s Senior Director of Site Civil Engineering & Landscape Architecture and is a Registered Landscape Architect in New York and New Jersey, as well as an ISA Certified Arborist. Maher is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and serves as a committee member for the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York.

has more than 13 years of experience in site design and project development across residential, commercial, and urban design projects. He most recently served as the firm’s Senior Director of Site Civil Engineering & Landscape Architecture and is a Registered Landscape Architect in New York and New Jersey, as well as an ISA Certified Arborist. Maher is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and serves as a committee member for the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York. John McWilliams, LS brings more than 40 years of surveying experience supporting infrastructure and development projects throughout New York City and Long Island, including for the New York City Department of Design and Construction (NYCDDC), the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANY&NJ), the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), and PSEG Long Island. A New York State licensed land surveyor, he most recently served as the firm’s Senior Director of Survey Services.

brings more than 40 years of surveying experience supporting infrastructure and development projects throughout New York City and Long Island, including for the New York City Department of Design and Construction (NYCDDC), the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANY&NJ), the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), and PSEG Long Island. A New York State licensed land surveyor, he most recently served as the firm’s Senior Director of Survey Services. Michael Newton, PG, LSRP has worked at PS&S for seven years and has 20 years of experience in environmental consulting and remediation, overseeing complex industrial and commercial projects. He most recently served as the firm’s Senior Director of Environmental Services. Newton is a member of the Licensed Site Remediation Professionals Association, the Association of Environmental and Engineering Geologists (AEG) – NYP Chapter and NAIOP’s Regulatory Affairs Committee.

has worked at PS&S for seven years and has 20 years of experience in environmental consulting and remediation, overseeing complex industrial and commercial projects. He most recently served as the firm’s Senior Director of Environmental Services. Newton is a member of the Licensed Site Remediation Professionals Association, the Association of Environmental and Engineering Geologists (AEG) – NYP Chapter and NAIOP’s Regulatory Affairs Committee. Gregory Ranft, PE has more than 14 years of experience leading the design and analysis of building, bridge, and infrastructure projects within the firm’s structural engineering practice. He most recently served as the firm’s Director of Structural Engineering. Ranft is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction, American Concrete Institute, American Society of Civil Engineers, American Council of Engineering Companies, and The Masonry Society. Gregory has been a PS&S employee for 13 years.



“Dan, John, Dan, Mike, and Greg each bring a strong combination of technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to client service,” said Sartor. “We look forward to the impact they will continue to make in these expanded roles as we grow our capabilities and deliver innovative solutions for clients.”

The promotions reflect PS&S’s continued investment in leadership across its core practice areas as the firm expands its work in infrastructure, environmental consulting, land development, and design services for public and private sector clients.





Portraits from left to right and top down are: Lisa DiGerolamo, Executive Vice President; Daniel Caldwell, Daniel Maher, John McWilliams, Michael Newton, and Gregory Ranft, Vice Presidents.

About PS&S

Founded in 1962, PS&S has evolved into a unique best-in-class architecture, engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting firm, providing design and consultation services to a wide range of public, corporate, institutional and commercial clients. PS&S is ranked among the top national design firms by Engineering News Record (and among the top 15 national engineering firms in pharmaceuticals). Recognized both for its breadth of services and depth of expertise, PS&S is the single source for planning, permitting and design at the local, State and Federal levels. To learn more, please visit www.psands.com.

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