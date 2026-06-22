Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stage Closes in Hours While Ex-Goldman Analyst Sets XRP Price Prediction at $1,000





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto's latest presale stage opened and filled in hours after the team confirmed a new senior Binance figure has joined the build, and the whale wallets responded right away. Big buys started flowing in because investors managing serious money know exactly what it means when someone with Binance exchange-level experience joins a presale this early.

That move added to what was already the fastest filling presale of the cycle, and it landed during the same week that former Goldman Sachs analyst Dom Kwok set a $1,000 XRP price prediction by 2030 from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange according to Yahoo Finance , which changes what comes next for XRP holders and the early-stage projects sitting next to them.

Crypto News: Pepeto Whale Demand Climbs as the XRP Price Prediction From a Goldman Veteran Resets the Roadmap

Pepeto's stage filling in hours while the rest of the market deals with the correction is the clearest sign of where serious money is going right now, with the presale now past $10.3 million raised at $0.0000001877. The whales buying see two Binance figures inside the same project, buying before the rest of the market puts the pieces together.

The XRP price prediction is where the timing matters. Dom Kwok, former Goldman Sachs analyst and EasyA co-founder, set his XRP price prediction at $1,000 by 2030 from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, arguing that buyers priced out of Bitcoin and Ethereum will pour money into XRP because of how the ledger is actually used.

That sounds exciting until you look at what $1,000 actually needs. XRP trades at $1.15 today per CoinMarketCap , so $1,000 is an 870x, and target it would require a $60 trillion market cap, a number bigger than every public stock market on earth combined. Even Apple, the most valuable company in history, sits under $4 trillion.

The XRP price prediction needs years just to reach the near term band of 1.2x to 1.9x from here, and XRP whales know that is not where life changing money gets made. Life changing money gets made by buying before anyone else knows the name, at a price so low that even a small listing pop prints the kind of returns most traders spend a decade chasing. That is exactly why those same wallets are loading Pepeto at presale price right now, because at $0.0000001877 the upside from here does not need a $60 trillion miracle, it just needs a listing and a market that is already paying attention, which Pepeto already has even before launch.

Pepeto Carries the Same Early Window That Built Wealth for XRP Buyers

Every serious crypto portfolio always has one high-risk pick, and Pepeto fits that spot this cycle because the link to XRP in its earliest days is why whale wallets are buying this fast. XRP launched in 2012 and traded as low as $0.005 in early 2014, where a single $500 buy collected 100,000 XRP that hit $365,000 at the January 2018 high of $3.65, and the early buyers made the kind of money people still talk about today.

On-chain data shows 1.53 billion XRP added by large holders over six months according to CoinDesk , with many of those same wallets now also buying the Pepeto presale. Pepeto's exchange runs zero-fee trading and AI-driven contract checks on Ethereum with bridge access to BNB Chain and Solana, sending revenue from every post-launch trade back to presale holders, with every smart contract audited by SolidProof. That is the kind of setup that turns early presale buyers into the holders everyone later wishes they had been.

XRP made early holders rich but never had meme coin virality, and reaching $1,000 needs a $60 trillion miracle that takes years. Pepeto starts at presale price with a working exchange and the kind of viral fire that turns small entries into fortunes in weeks, not decades, and that speed is the edge XRP holders are chasing right now.

Conclusion

The XRP price prediction stays positive across the latest crypto news cycle, and today's correction is handing XRP holders a cheap entry while Ripple builds corporate treasury tools no top-ten altcoin can match, but XRP positions alone will not deliver the biggest returns this cycle.

The wallets building the most aggressive portfolios this cycle are buying into Pepeto's presale, because presales have always delivered the biggest returns every cycle, with XRP turning $500 into $365,000 between 2014 and 2018 matching the same setup Pepeto gives buyers today.

The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are buying what they already see as the next Dogecoin of the cycle, and the XRP price prediction at $7 will still be playing out long after Pepeto's listing has handed massive returns to everyone who got in at presale price.

Click Here To Enter The Pepeto Presale Before The Next Stage Closes

FAQs

What's the XRP price prediction by 2030?

Former Goldman Sachs analyst Dom Kwok sets a $1,000 XRP price prediction for 2030, backed by Goldman's $153.8 million in XRP ETF holdings.

Why are XRP whales buying Pepeto now?

XRP whales see Pepeto's two Binance members, zero-fee exchange, 170% APY, and $10.3 million raised at $0.0000001877 as a 2014-XRP setup repeating today.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a482e6c-b586-4167-b129-efd1858e8352