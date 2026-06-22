Laboratory Developed Tests Market Size to Reach USD 28.31 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laboratory Developed Tests Market was valued at USD 14.27 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 28.31 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growth is being driven by increasing adoption of precision oncology, molecular diagnostics, genomic testing, companion diagnostics, and next-generation sequencing technologies across healthcare systems worldwide.





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Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) have become an essential component of modern precision medicine, enabling healthcare providers to deliver specialized diagnostic solutions beyond commercially available assays. Increasing demand for genomic profiling, pharmacogenomics testing, liquid biopsy analysis, and personalized oncology diagnostics continues to accelerate adoption of laboratory-developed testing across hospitals, reference laboratories, and academic research institutions.

Precision Oncology, Molecular Diagnostics, and Genomic Testing Drive Laboratory Developed Tests Market Growth

The growing use of precision oncology is revolutionizing the way cancer diagnoses and treatments are being carried out globally. Precision oncology is becoming more dependent on genomic sequencing in order to detect actionable mutations and targeted therapies and to track the treatment results. With the rising number of targeted drugs approved by the FDA, there is growing need for laboratory developed tests that can provide complete genomic analysis.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

BioReference Laboratories Inc. (GenPath Oncology)

Ambry Genetics (Konica Minolta)

ARUP Laboratories

Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

Eurofins Genomics

Guardant Health Inc.

Tempus AI Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Genomic Health (Exact Sciences)

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd.

Natera Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Veracyte Inc.

Leading companies operating in the Laboratory Developed Tests Market are investing heavily in precision diagnostics, genomic medicine, liquid biopsy technologies, companion diagnostics, and next-generation sequencing platforms. Strategic collaborations between diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and healthcare providers continue to expand access to advanced laboratory-developed testing services globally.

Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

Molecular Diagnostics held a leading position in the Laboratory Developed Tests Market in 2025, contributing about 26.3% to the overall market revenue. The dominance of the segment is driven by the extensive adoption of PCR, RT-PCR, digital PCR, FISH, and genomics testing technologies in applications including oncology, detection of infectious diseases, identification of genetic disorders, and pharmacogenomics. The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) sub-segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years due to the rising application of comprehensive genomic profiling, hereditary diseases testing, rare diseases diagnosis, and companion diagnostics.

By Test Type

The Molecular Tests segment was the market leader in 2025 with around 38% market share since there has been a rising demand for extremely sensitive and accurate diagnostic tests that help identify genetic mutations, pathogens, and disease markers. The Cytogenetic Tests segment is likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increased adoption of chromosomal analysis, cancer cytogenetics, prenatal tests, and genetic disease diagnosis tests.

By Disease Area

The Oncology market segment emerged as the market leader with around 34% share in 2025 due to the rising trend in the use of comprehensive genomic profiling, companion diagnostics, minimal residual disease testing, and personalized oncology treatments. The Rare & Genetic Disorders market segment will experience the fastest growth rate due to the growing uptake of exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing, newborn screening, and genetic diagnostic testing intended to reduce diagnostic delays for rare disorders patients.

By End User

The Hospital-Based Laboratories segment accounted for approximately 42% of market revenue in 2025 as benefit from direct integration with patient care pathways, rapid turnaround times, institution-specific assay development, and close collaboration with clinical specialists for complex diagnostic testing. The Independent/Reference Laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to expanding high-throughput molecular testing capabilities, national laboratory networks, centralized NGS operations, and economies of scale globally.

By Sample Type

In 2025, Blood accounted for an estimated 38% market share owing to its easy availability, standardized sampling techniques, extensive use in clinical applications, and wide applications in oncology, infectious disease, pharmacogenomics, and biomarkers. The Liquid Biopsy/ ctDNA is projected to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2026 to 2035, driven by rising demand for non-invasive cancer diagnosis, monitoring, and genotyping.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the Laboratory Developed Tests Market in 2025 with approximately 36.4% revenue share, supported by widespread adoption of precision medicine, advanced molecular diagnostics infrastructure, expanding pharmacogenomics programs, and strong investment in genomic testing technologies.

The U.S. Laboratory Developed Tests Market was valued at approximately USD 5.97 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 11.85 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7.11%. The U.S. remains the world's largest and most sophisticated LDT market, supported by strong precision oncology adoption, expanding pharmacogenomics testing, advanced molecular diagnostics infrastructure, and increasing regulatory oversight under the FDA's LDT Final Rule.

The Europe Laboratory Developed Tests Market is estimated to be USD 3.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2026–2035. The Europe Laboratory Developed Tests Market continues to grow steadily due to expanding genomic medicine initiatives, strong academic research networks, and increasing implementation of the EU In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation (IVDR). Germany remains the leading regional market owing to its strong healthcare infrastructure, pharmaceutical partnerships, and advanced genetic testing capabilities.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of precision medicine programs, increasing cancer incidence, growing investments in molecular diagnostics, and expanding reference laboratory networks are accelerating market growth across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China remains the largest regional contributor, while India is emerging as a highly attractive growth market due to expanding NGS adoption and growing diagnostic laboratory infrastructure.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Molecular Instruments, Inc. introduced HCR Pro RNA-ISH technology-based LDTs featuring a four-biomarker panel for accurate differentiation of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis in collaboration with Yale School of Medicine.

Molecular Instruments, Inc. introduced HCR Pro RNA-ISH technology-based LDTs featuring a four-biomarker panel for accurate differentiation of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis in collaboration with Yale School of Medicine. 2024: Foundation Medicine expanded its FoundationOne Liquid CDx platform, strengthening its position in liquid biopsy testing, precision oncology, companion diagnostics, and genomic profiling applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRECISION ONCOLOGY & COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand genomic profiling trends, targeted therapy selection patterns, biomarker testing utilization, and precision medicine adoption across oncology care pathways.

– helps you understand genomic profiling trends, targeted therapy selection patterns, biomarker testing utilization, and precision medicine adoption across oncology care pathways. NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING & MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in NGS technologies, genomic testing capabilities, hereditary disease screening, and molecular diagnostic innovation shaping the future of laboratory-developed testing.

– helps you evaluate advancements in NGS technologies, genomic testing capabilities, hereditary disease screening, and molecular diagnostic innovation shaping the future of laboratory-developed testing. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & QUALITY MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess the impact of FDA LDT regulations, IVDR implementation, validation requirements, quality assurance standards, and evolving compliance frameworks on laboratory operations.

– helps you assess the impact of FDA LDT regulations, IVDR implementation, validation requirements, quality assurance standards, and evolving compliance frameworks on laboratory operations. LIQUID BIOPSY & NON-INVASIVE DIAGNOSTIC INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities emerging from circulating tumor DNA testing, cancer monitoring solutions, minimal residual disease assessment, and blood-based genomic profiling technologies.

– helps you identify growth opportunities emerging from circulating tumor DNA testing, cancer monitoring solutions, minimal residual disease assessment, and blood-based genomic profiling technologies. PHARMACOGENOMICS & PERSONALIZED MEDICINE OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS – helps you uncover demand trends related to medication optimization, drug-response testing, precision prescribing strategies, and clinical decision support applications.

– helps you uncover demand trends related to medication optimization, drug-response testing, precision prescribing strategies, and clinical decision support applications. AI-DRIVEN DIAGNOSTICS & FUTURE TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT – helps you gauge the impact of artificial intelligence, machine learning, CRISPR-based diagnostics, automated variant interpretation, and advanced data analytics on next-generation laboratory developed test development.

Laboratory Developed Tests Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.27 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 28.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.11% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Technology (Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassay/Serology, Cytogenetics, Biochemistry, Hematology, Microbiology & Culture, Others)

• by Test Type (Molecular Tests, Immunological Tests, Cytogenetic Tests, Biochemical Tests, Microbiological Tests, Others)

• by Disease Area (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Rare & Genetic Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases, Others)

• by End User (Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent/Reference Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutions, Others)

• by Sample Type (Blood, Tissue Biopsy, Urine, Saliva, Liquid Biopsy/ctDNA, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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