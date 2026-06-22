Checkmarx Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security

PARAMUS, N.J., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmarx, the leader in agentic application security, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security. We believe this recognition reflects Checkmarx’s comprehensive approach to protecting organizations across the full software and AI supply chain through its unified Checkmarx One platform.

In the assessment, Gartner evaluated vendors across two critical dimensions: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. We think Checkmarx’s placement among Leaders underscores the company’s innovation in supply chain risk detection and its ability to deliver measurable business impact for enterprises managing complex software dependencies.

“Supply chain security is central to modern application security,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Checkmarx. “Organizations need visibility and governance across their entire software and AI supply chain, from open-source dependencies to AI components, and our unified platform delivers exactly that. We feel this Gartner recognition reflects Checkmarx’s commitment to building comprehensive and practical capabilities that are integrated directly into how development teams work.”

The Checkmarx One platform unifies software composition analysis (SCA), container security, malicious package detection, secrets detection, SBOM generation and management, and AI supply chain security in a single system. The platform’s AI Supply Chain Security is purpose-built with new capabilities for discovering, analyzing, and managing AI components – including models, agents, datasets, and AI Bill of Materials elements – that address the emerging risk landscape of AI-assisted development.

“Supply chain security has never mattered more than it does in the AI era,” said Jonathan Rende, chief product officer at Checkmarx. “Attack campaigns are rising, open-source CVEs are growing rapidly, and entirely new AI threat vectors are now in play. The only way to handle this at enterprise scale is a platform that delivers dynamic visibility and prevention across all of it.”

Since its release in December 2021, the Checkmarx One platform has achieved rapid adoption, now protecting industry-leading enterprise customers globally. The platform scans billions of lines of code each month and analyzes millions of open-source packages, container images, and AI components to detect and prevent supply chain threats at scale.

The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security is available on Checkmarx’s website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security, Aaron Lord, Johnny Walters, Jason Gross, June 17, 2026.

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About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in agentic application security, delivering enterprise-grade protection while lowering engineering costs and accelerating development velocity. The Checkmarx One platform scans trillions of lines of code each year for companies, cutting vulnerability density by more than half. Its autonomous security agents detect and counter AI-driven threats across the SDLC, providing prevention-first protection for legacy, modern, and AI-generated code at enterprise scale. Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

For more information, contact:

PR@checkmarx.com