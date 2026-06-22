Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

 | Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

Disclosure of trading in own shares
 Paris, 22/06/26

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 June 2026.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2026

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6315 June 2026FR000012050357,20050.7216XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6316 June 2026FR000012050357,00050.6172XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6317 June 2026FR000012050390,00050.1963XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6318 June 2026FR000012050391,10050.4107XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6319 June 2026FR0000120503129,00050.2213XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/app/uploads/2026/06/2026-06-22-declaration-agregee-et-detaillee-des-operations-realisees-par-BOUYGUES-sur-ses-propres-titres.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €385,323,631
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Attachments

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