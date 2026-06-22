Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, 22/06/26

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 June 2026.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2026

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 15 June 2026 FR0000120503 57,200 50.7216 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 16 June 2026 FR0000120503 57,000 50.6172 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 17 June 2026 FR0000120503 90,000 50.1963 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 18 June 2026 FR0000120503 91,100 50.4107 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 19 June 2026 FR0000120503 129,000 50.2213 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/app/uploads/2026/06/2026-06-22-declaration-agregee-et-detaillee-des-operations-realisees-par-BOUYGUES-sur-ses-propres-titres.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €385,323,631

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

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