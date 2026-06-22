YourSecret Introduces Match by Mindset, Not Profiles

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farnora Limited announces the next stage of YourSecret: a privacy-first mindset matching app for Gen Z and millennials in the United States, built around Brain matching, private 1-on-1 chats, shared interests, and real conversations without public profile pressure.





Farnora Limited, the Ireland-based technology company developing YourSecret, today announced a major positioning update for the YourSecret app: Match by Mindset.

With this update, YourSecret is clearly defining itself as a mindset-based matching app – not a random chat app, not an anonymous confession board, and not a profile-first social network.

The new positioning is built around one simple idea: Match by Mindset. Thoughts. Moods. Interests. Not profiles.

YourSecret helps people meet and start private conversations through what they think, feel, and care about – not through public profiles, photos, follower counts, likes, swipes, or social pressure.

A Shift Away From Profile-First Social Media

For many Gen Z and millennial users, online platforms have become increasingly focused on profiles, followers, likes, and public visibility. While these tools help people share their lives, they can also create pressure to perform rather than connect.

People still want friendship, shared interests, meaningful conversations, study partners, hobby communities, gaming discussions, book recommendations, and people who understand their world.

But they do not always want the first step to be a photo, profile, swipe, or carefully crafted bio. YourSecret was created for that shift.

We realized that Gen Z is exhausted by the performance of social media,” said the YourSecret team. “We wanted to build a space where you can just be yourself and find a deep conversation without worrying about how your profile picture looks.





From Early Concept to Clear Product Vision

When YourSecret was first introduced, the concept included multiple social features. As the product evolved, Farnora Limited refined the experience around its strongest idea: Brain matching and private 1-on-1 conversations.

Today, the platform is focused on helping people connect through shared thoughts, moods, interests, and context rather than anonymous posting or public feeds.

A user shares a thought, mood, question, interest, or real moment. Brain explores relevant connections. When there is mutual interest, a private 1-on-1 chat can begin.

This shift reflects a more precise product identity: YourSecret is built for people who want real conversations, shared interests, emotional context, and meaningful connection without the pressure of public identity.

A New Way to Find People Through Shared Interests

YourSecret is not trying to recreate traditional social media by relying on vanity metrics, profile photos, and swiping through faces.

Instead, YourSecret starts with what is on your mind and explores possible connections through shared context and interests.

For users searching for a social app for introverts, a way to find people like you, or apps to meet like-minded people, YourSecret offers a different path: begin with a thought, mood, interest, question, or real moment – and let Brain explore possible connections through meaning, topic, and context.

Whether someone is looking for friends with similar interests, a gaming partner, a book discussion, study support, or simply a meaningful conversation, the experience begins with context rather than appearance.

Brain: Matching by Mindset

Brain is the core matching system inside YourSecret. Brain is designed to understand the context, meaning, emotional tone, topic, and intent behind what a user shares. Using semantic analysis and shared context signals, Brain explores possible connections with other users who may relate to that thought, mood, interest, or moment.

This makes YourSecret more than a traditional chat app. Conversations begin with shared interests, thoughts, moods, and real-life context.

Users can start with what they care about – books, music, games, hobbies, study, campus life, ideas, everyday moments, or questions – and discover possible connections with people who may relate to the same topic.

Brain is designed to help users discover meaningful connections through shared context and mutual interest rather than random interactions.

From a Single Thought to a Private Chat

YourSecret is built around a simple product journey: Start with a thought. Brain explores shared context. A possible match appears. The user chooses whether to connect. A private 1-on-1 conversation begins only when there is mutual interest.

This approach offers a more intentional alternative to random chat apps and public social feeds, allowing conversations to begin from meaning rather than visibility.

Private Chats Without Public Profile Pressure

When there is mutual interest, YourSecret opens a private 1-on-1 chat. Chats are designed to be simple, private, and low-pressure, without public profile expectations.

The original Brain thought is not automatically shown inside the chat. Users decide what to share, while creative masks and private identifiers support privacy.

For users looking for a deep conversation app, a way to find friends with similar interests, or a private space where conversations begin with meaning instead of appearance, YourSecret introduces a more intentional category of social connection.

The 24-Hour Rule

YourSecret chats are designed to be temporary. Messages are cleared from the user interface after 24 hours, helping conversations feel lighter, more natural, and less permanent. Not every conversation needs to live online forever.

The 24-hour chat experience helps conversations feel lighter and less permanent. The goal is to encourage natural interaction without creating a lasting digital footprint.

This product choice supports the broader YourSecret mission: to reduce public pressure, lower the fear of permanent digital footprints, and create space for real moments of conversation.

What YourSecret Is – and What It Is Not

YourSecret is built around mindset-based matching, private conversations, user choice, and responsible interaction. It is not a random stranger chat app, anonymous confession board, dating-first app, or therapy app.

Instead, it helps people connect through thoughts, moods, interests, hobbies, questions, and real conversations.

The platform is designed with safety, reporting, moderation, and privacy-first principles. Users can report unsafe behavior, suspicious activity, harassment, or violations of the Community Guidelines through the app or website.

Brand Clarity and Public Resources

To support this new positioning, YourSecret has updated its public brand language, product explanation, support pages, safety pages, and user-facing descriptions. The company is making several key resources available for users, media, partners, reviewers, and creators:

To support the updated positioning, YourSecret provides resources covering product features, brand guidance, community standards, reporting tools, and user support.

Brand Tools : This page explains the meaning behind the YourSecret name, the Match by Mindset positioning, approved brand language, visual direction, and how to describe the platform correctly.

: This page explains the meaning behind the YourSecret name, the Match by Mindset positioning, approved brand language, visual direction, and how to describe the platform correctly. Community Guidelines : This page outlines acceptable behavior, content standards, safety rules, reporting expectations, and responsible use of the platform.

: This page outlines acceptable behavior, content standards, safety rules, reporting expectations, and responsible use of the platform. Report a Violation : Users can report unsafe behavior, suspicious activity, harassment, or policy violations so the YourSecret team can review and respond.

: Users can report unsafe behavior, suspicious activity, harassment, or policy violations so the YourSecret team can review and respond. Support : Users can contact the YourSecret support team for account questions, technical issues, Brain matching questions, safety reports, privacy concerns, and product feedback.



Privacy-First by Design

YourSecret is developed by Farnora Limited, an Ireland-based technology company. Privacy is central to the product. Users do not need real names, personal photos, follower-based profiles, or public social accounts to begin private conversations. YourSecret does not sell user data. The company’s product direction is based on privacy-first communication, data minimization, user control, responsible AI-assisted matching, and safer digital interaction.

For users looking for a private messaging experience without phone-number-based identity pressure, YourSecret offers a different model: creative masks, private identifiers, Brain matching, and private 1-on-1 conversations based on shared context.

Privacy is central to the product. Users do not need public-facing profiles, follower counts, or personal photos to begin conversations.

The company focuses on privacy-first communication, data minimization, responsible AI-assisted matching, and user control.

YourSecret is building for that shift. A new way to meet people. A new way to start conversations. A new way to connect through what is on your mind. A new way to find people through shared topics, not public profiles. Match by Mindset. Thoughts. Moods. Interests. Not profiles.

Why “YourSecret” Means More Than Secrecy

Farnora Limited believes social discovery can move beyond profiles and appearance-based matching. YourSecret is designed to help people connect through shared thoughts, moods, interests, and context.

A thought you do not post publicly. A question you do not want attached to your real name. A hobby your friends do not share. A mood you cannot easily explain.

A moment you wish someone understood. An interest that could start a conversation if the right person saw it.

YourSecret is built around that human layer – the inner thoughts, moods, interests, and moments that do not always fit into polished public profiles. The product turns that layer into a new starting point for connection. Not a photo. Not a follower count. Not a swipe. A thought.

The name YourSecret reflects the personal thoughts, interests, questions, and moments people may not always share publicly but that can lead to meaningful conversations.

YourSecret is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.





Download on Google Play : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.yoursecret

: Download on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6746336866

Follow YourSecret

Users, creators, students, journalists, and partners can follow YourSecret for product updates, videos, podcast episodes, and announcements:

About Farnora Limited

Farnora Limited is an Ireland-based technology company and the developer of YourSecret. The company builds privacy-first digital products focused on mindset-based matching, AI-assisted connection, private conversations, and real human interaction.

About YourSecret

YourSecret is a mindset-based matching app for Gen Z and millennials in the United States. The app helps people meet through thoughts, moods, interests, and real conversations – not public profiles, photos, followers, or social pressure. Its core product includes Brain matching, private 1-on-1 chats, creative masks, and a 24-hour chat experience.