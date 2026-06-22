Westgate Resorts Celebrates America 250 with Spectacular Fourth of July Events Across Central Florida Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts invites resort guests to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day in a truly unforgettable way as the company launches its “Celebrating 250 Years of America” festivities across three premier Central Florida resorts.

Featuring immersive experiences, patriotic entertainment, and dazzling fireworks displays, the celebrations will take place on July 4 at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, Westgate Villas and Town Center, and Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa.

Each destination will offer a unique take on the holiday, blending family-friendly fun with signature Westgate experiences to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

All-Day Ranch-Style Celebration at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo

For those seeking a full day of Americana, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo off Florida’s Historic Route 60 near Lake Wales will host an all-day celebration filled with activities, live entertainment, and signature Old Florida experiences. Highlights include a waterpark bash at 11 a.m., the Moonshine Market starting at 12 p.m., followed by line dancing and an All-American rodeo starting at 7 p.m. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to support Westgate Foundation’s Military Weekend event.

The evening culminates with a fireworks display over the ranch at 9:30 p.m., followed by an adults-only block party at the Saloon.

Events at Westgate River Ranch are open to the public. Tickets to the rodeo and waterpark are sold separately and available on the resort website.

A Day of Celebration at Westgate Villas & Town Center

For resort guests at Westgate Vacation Villas and Town Center Resorts in Kissimmee, the day begins with the annual Firecracker 5K Run at 8 a.m., a complimentary event for guests designed for both runners and walkers.

Festivities continue from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with an immersive Independence Day celebration that transitions from a lively Summer Festival into a glowing Sunset Celebration, culminating in a spectacular fireworks finale at 9 p.m.

Lakeside Festivities at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa in Orlando will feature patriotic pop-up experiences throughout the day, offering resort guests surprise moments, photo opportunities, and festive interactions across the resort.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy a multi-phase celebration that mirrors the energy of a summer festival and sunset showcase before ending with a grand fireworks display at 9 p.m. at Treasure Cove Waterpark.

Honoring 250 Years of American Spirit

“Celebrating the Fourth of July across our Central Florida resorts is about creating memorable experiences that bring families together in a meaningful way,” said Jared Saft, Chief Operating Officer at Westgate Resorts. “From high-energy daytime activities to unforgettable fireworks displays, these events reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional stays while honoring the traditions that make this holiday so special.”

Across all three resorts, the “Celebrating 250 Years of America” theme will come to life through immersive programming, vibrant entertainment, and unforgettable moments designed exclusively for Westgate owners and guests.

In honor of the occasion, guests at most Westgate properties can also enjoy a special limited-time Liberty Lemonade, a custom beverage created to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary while giving back. Available across participating resorts, $2 from every drink sold will be donated to support veterans’ causes championed by the Westgate Foundation, which provides meaningful support to military families, including hosting more than 1,000 families each year for a complimentary vacation in recognition of their service.

For more information about Westgate Resorts and its Independence Day celebrations, or to book summer travel with exclusive seasonal savings, visit Westgate Resorts Summer Deals.

For more information, visit WestgateResorts.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | media@westgateresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/329621b6-8c86-4687-a33f-4f80cf6fb507