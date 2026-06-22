Announcement from Eimskip

Alcoa has referred the decision of Reykjavík District Court from 5 June 2026 to Landsrettur Appeal Court. The District Court decided to dismiss Alcoa Fjarðaál sf. second tort case against Eimskipafélagi Íslands hf., Eimskip Ísland ehf., Samskipum hf. and Samskip Holding B.V.
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June 05, 2026 08:18 ET | Source: Eimskipafelag Islands hf.
Today Reykjavík District Court dismissed Alcoa Fjarðaál sf.’s second tort case against Eimskipafélag Íslands hf., Eimskip Ísland ehf., Samskipum hf., og Samskip Holding B.V. In May 2025 Alcoa decided...Read More