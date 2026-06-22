Announcement from Eimskip

Alcoa has referred the decision of Reykjavík District Court from 5 June 2026 to Landsrettur Appeal Court. The District Court decided to dismiss Alcoa Fjarðaál sf. second tort case against Eimskipafélagi Íslands hf., Eimskip Ísland ehf., Samskipum hf. and Samskip Holding B.V.