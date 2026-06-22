Tealium recognized in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

San Diego, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, as a One to Watch in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise , in the Activation & Delivery Category.

Tealium works with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to help joint customers unify data activation and analytics in a single governed environment, turning trusted customer data into real-time, personalized engagement at scale.

“Modern marketing runs on trusted data, strong governance, and the ability to move from insight to action without friction,” said Denise Persson, CMO at Snowflake. “Tealium’s work with Snowflake helps joint customers bring audience creation and activation closer to their data, giving marketing and data teams a more efficient way to operationalize AI-driven insights and deliver more timely, relevant customer engagement. As brands modernize their martech stacks for the agentic era, this kind of ecosystem innovation is what helps turn data into action.”

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate – from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

Tealium serves as the orchestration layer for real-time data collection, audience management, activation, and customer engagement. Together, Tealium and Snowflake enable enterprises to build audiences once in Snowflake and activate trusted customer data on a scheduled basis, through event-based triggers, or in real time.

The integration helps teams transform raw event streams into AI-ready structured tables without exporting data outside of Snowflake. Organizations can also operationalize AI use cases by invoking their own models through Tealium and Snowflake Cortex to power intelligent customer interactions and decisioning.

Tealium also recently launched Audience Discovery for Snowflake , a native application now available in the Snowflake Marketplace . The application allows enterprises to define and manage audiences directly from Snowflake data without moving data outside of their Snowflake environment. Running entirely within the customer’s Snowflake account, Audience Discovery creates audience tables and corresponding views for activation workflows. Audience data refreshes automatically on a configurable schedule, while Tealium securely reads from those views through a Snowflake data source to activate customer records across downstream channels and systems.

Learn more about the breadth of capabilities with Snowflake and Tealium.

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here .

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium’s Newsroom .