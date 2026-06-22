IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from June 15th to June 19th 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/06/2026FR00102591509 000157,2128XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/06/2026FR00102591503 500156,2266XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/06/2026FR00102591501 743156,5375XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/06/2026FR00102591509 931155,4675XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/06/2026FR00102591503 931155,6026XPAR
   TOTAL28 105156,2062 

Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25_2026
GlobeNewswire

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