IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from June 15th to June 19th 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|9 000
|157,2128
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 500
|156,2266
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|1 743
|156,5375
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|9 931
|155,4675
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 931
|155,6026
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|28 105
|156,2062
Attachment