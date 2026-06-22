LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from June 15 to June 19, 2026

Share buyback program



Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares

carried out from June 15 to June 19, 2026





Paris, June 22, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from June 15 to June 19, 2026:

Issuer

Name Transaction

Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market

(MIC Code) LECTRA 06/15/2026 FR0000065484 13,900 16.7772 XPAR LECTRA 06/15/2026 FR0000065484 9,923 16.7512 CEUX LECTRA 06/15/2026 FR0000065484 1,999 16.7341 AQEU LECTRA 06/15/2026 FR0000065484 1,118 16.7210 TQEX LECTRA 06/16/2026 FR0000065484 11,699 16.8577 XPAR LECTRA 06/16/2026 FR0000065484 9,552 16.8353 CEUX LECTRA 06/16/2026 FR0000065484 1,972 16.8230 AQEU LECTRA 06/16/2026 FR0000065484 1,081 16.8366 TQEX LECTRA 06/17/2026 FR0000065484 11,481 16.8238 XPAR LECTRA 06/17/2026 FR0000065484 9,726 16.7479 CEUX LECTRA 06/17/2026 FR0000065484 1,137 16.7641 TQEX LECTRA 06/17/2026 FR0000065484 2,002 16.7299 AQEU LECTRA 06/18/2026 FR0000065484 10,985 16.4855 XPAR LECTRA 06/18/2026 FR0000065484 8,494 16.4963 CEUX LECTRA 06/18/2026 FR0000065484 1,925 16.4992 AQEU LECTRA 06/18/2026 FR0000065484 1,103 16.4909 TQEX LECTRA 06/19/2026 FR0000065484 11,192 16.7982 XPAR LECTRA 06/19/2026 FR0000065484 8,653 16.7687 CEUX LECTRA 06/19/2026 FR0000065484 1,892 16.7732 AQEU LECTRA 06/19/2026 FR0000065484 1,124 16.7856 TQEX TOTAL 120,958 16.7367





About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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