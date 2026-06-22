Psalion Launches Institutional Digital Asset-Backed Lending With Self-Custody Option

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psalion today announced the launch of Psalion Lend, a multi-token digital asset-backed lending product designed to help institutional clients, family offices, corporate treasuries and sophisticated investors access liquidity without selling their digital assets.

Psalion Lend allows clients to pledge BTC, ETH, SOL and other digital assets as collateral for loans disbursed in USDC or USDT, with USD conversion available upon request. The product is designed for holders who want access to capital while maintaining exposure to the underlying price movement of their assets.

A key differentiator of Psalion Lend is the option for self-custody lending. Clients may elect to retain collateral, secured in a segregated account held with institutional-grade custody providers while Psalion facilitates the loan process within that environment. This structure is designed to provide clients with greater transparency, continuity and control throughout the loan lifecycle.

“Digital asset holders should not have to choose between liquidity and long-term exposure,” said Timothy Enneking, Managing Partner at Psalion. “ “The question we kept hearing from sophisticated clients was not about rates, it was about control. They wanted to know where their collateral sits and what happens to it. Psalion Lend was designed to answer that question directly.”

Under the current term structure, Psalion Lend offers loans of up to 60% loan-to-value, with 90-day and 180-day durations. BTC and ETH collateral currently qualify for 5.5% annual interest on 90-day loans and 6.5% annual interest on 180-day loans. SOL collateral currently qualifies for 7.5% annual interest on 90-day loans and 8.5% annual interest on 180-day loans. Bespoke assets may be considered on a case-by-case basis, with rates and collateral terms determined by asset type, scale, liquidity and risk profile.

Loan proceeds are disbursed in USDC or USDT, and the minimum collateral set at US$ 1M. Conversion to USD is available on demand. Psalion charges a 0.5% origination fee on the loan principal. Clients may also renew loans at the then-current rate by providing notice before maturity.

The product is collateral-based and does not rely on a traditional credit approval process. Proceeds may be used for working capital, treasury management, refinancing, investment opportunities or other liquidity needs.

“Borrowing against digital assets unlocks capital efficiency. The infrastructure to do it properly is now here,” added Mr. Enneking. “The failures in digital asset lending over the past few years came down to transparency and misaligned incentives. Psalion Lend is a direct response to that: fixed rates, conservative LTV, no rehypothecation, and a custody structure clients can actually verify.”

To register interest or request additional information, please contact invest@psalion.com.

About Psalion

Psalion is a global digital asset investment manager focused on institutional-grade lending solutions, yield strategies and early-stage venture capital.

Led by pioneers of the digital asset industry with decades of experience across traditional finance, asset management, and blockchain markets, Psalion serves institutions, family offices, corporate treasuries, allocators, and sophisticated investors seeking transparent, risk-managed access and exposure to digital asset opportunities.

Psalion works with institutions, family offices, allocators, corporate treasuries and sophisticated investors seeking transparent access to blockchain-based financial products.

Media Contact:

Psalion

Email: invest@psalion.com

Website: https://www.psalion.com/

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to lend, an offer to sell securities, investment advice, tax advice or legal advice. Product availability, collateral, loan terms, rates, custody structures, collateral requirements and disbursement timelines are subject to client eligibility, onboarding, documentation, due diligence, market conditions and applicable laws. Terms may change. Borrowers should consult their own legal, tax and financial advisers before entering into any financing arrangement.