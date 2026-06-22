York University’s Lassonde School of Engineering launches first professional master’s degree

Toronto, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University’s Lassonde School of Engineering is launching its first-ever professional master’s degree with a new course-based Master of Engineering (MEng) in Sustainable Energy Systems designed to prepare graduates for leadership roles in the rapidly expanding energy sector.

The program can be completed full-time in as little as 12 months, with flexible part-time study options designed for those looking to advance their careers while continuing to work. Unlike traditional research-based master's degrees, the program emphasizes advanced coursework, applied learning and professional development. Courses will be delivered by a blend of faculty and industry professionals, giving students direct exposure to both emerging research and real-world energy challenges.

“Canada’s energy transition is creating significant demand for talent, with ECO Canada projecting more than 171,000 hiring requirements across energy-related environmental specializations by 2033,” says Jane Goodyer, Dean of the Lassonde School of Engineering at York University. "Our new Master of Engineering in Sustainable Energy Systems is designed to help meet that need by preparing graduates to lead the planning, implementation and management of the sustainable energy systems that will power our future.”

Offered through Lassonde’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, the program combines advanced engineering knowledge with training in areas including:

Project management and commercialization

Computational methods for sustainability

Technoeconomic and life-cycle assessment

Advanced thermofluids and heat transfer

Energy transitions and global perspectives

Systems-level thinking

Learning is grounded in project-based problem-solving, hands-on labs and simulations, real-world case studies and industry-informed coursework. Graduates may pursue roles across sustainable energy, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing sectors, including:

Senior or Principal Engineer

Energy Transition Strategist

Engineering or Project Manager

Clean Energy Implementation Consultant

Energy Systems Designer

Sustainability and Transformation Consultant

Data Center Facility & Infrastructure Engineer

Electrification Specialist

Advanced Manufacturing and Smart Systems Specialist

HVAC Systems Engineer

“From an industry perspective, this initiative is highly relevant and timely,” says Khalid Malik, lead auditor general, nuclear oversight engineering, Ontario Power Generation. “It aligns well with current trends, regulatory shifts and technological advancements, and it offers meaningful contributions to workforce development. Graduates will be well-positioned to make an immediate impact.”

The program was developed by Lassonde faculty in consultation with industry advisors and external reviewers, with a strong focus on real-world applications, industry relevance, and professional development.

About York University

York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change, and prepare our students for meaningful life and career paths. York's Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario's Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York’s campus in Costa Rica offers students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs, while at the Markham Campus, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration are built into every program. York’s new School of Medicine, the first Canadian medical school to focus on community-based primary health-care education, will welcome its first cohort in September 2028. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet, and our future.

About Lassonde School of Engineering

Located in the heart of the multicultural Greater Toronto Area, the Lassonde School of Engineering at York University is home to engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs, representing a diverse community of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners. With 14 undergraduate programs, eight graduate programs and a host of certificates and accessible study options, Lassonde is shaping the next generation of creators who tackle complex challenges and design solutions through interdisciplinary learning. Lassonde’s steady growth in programs, research and industry-connected learning is increasingly reflected in global rankings. Aerospace Engineering is ranked 32nd globally and #1 in Canada for the second consecutive year (ShanghaiRanking 2025). Lassonde also contributes to York’s global standing in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Science & Information Systems, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical & Electronic Engineering across ShanghaiRanking, QS and Times Higher Education—reflecting the emergence of a recognized and growing AI research cluster and a strong foundation for training students to be a step ahead in an AI-powered world.

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